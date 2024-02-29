Why is it so smoky in Ocala? Officials provide information

The U.S. Forest Service-National Forests in Florida is conducting a prescribed fire on Thursday (Feb. 29) in the Ocala National Forest, according to an agency Facebook post.

The burn is scheduled to cover about 1,700 acres and began at 10 a.m. Crews are "using hand-held torches and aircraft to start small fires in strategic areas" east of Longleaf Trail, northwest of Lake Delancy and south of FSR 66-5.9B, the post says.

More information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/florida/fire

An interactive map is here.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Government officials explain smoky conditions in Ocala