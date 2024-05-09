Why are skies hazy across Texas? See your city's AQI this weekend

Texas skies are hazy this week thanks to the tedious combination of humidity and smoke drifting from various fires.

Hazy conditions and poor air quality will remain steady through the weekend, according to data from AirNow.gov, the nation's official website for air quality monitoring.

Here's what we know.

Where is smoke coming from in Texas?

This week, active wildfires have been reported in California, New Orleans, Mexico, and Central America. Strong winds are carrying remnants of smoke to various parts of Texas, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Waco.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residual smoke from seasonal burnings and industrial activities is the primary contributing factor to the haze in Texas.

"Elsewhere, light to moderate winds combined with very high relative humidity east of the dryline has kept elevated fine particulate matter concentrations widespread and are expected to be sustained," according to the daily statement on the TCEQ website Wednesday.

Air Quality Index: Map of current conditions across Texas

Much of the eastern portion of the state will experience moderate to unhealthy air quality conditions through Saturday as a cold front continues to bring residual smoke and high relative humidity. According to AirNow, these are the forecasted AQIs through Saturday.

Amarillo : Good through the weekend

Austin : Unhealthy for sensitive groups, moderate beginning Friday

Corpus : Unhealthy for all, moderate beginning Friday

Dallas-Fort Worth : Moderate through the weekend

El Paso : Moderate through the weekend

Houston: Unhealthy for sensitive groups, moderate on Saturday

Lubbock : Good through the weekend

Midland-Odessa : Good through the weekend

San Antonio : Moderate

Waco: Unsafe for sensitive groups, moderate and good on Friday and Saturday

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Humidity, wildfires causing hazy skies in Texas. See your city's AQI