Here’s why you shouldn’t totally despair if the U.S. ditches the Paris Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump could soon withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement. But that doesn't mean the country will actually follow his lead.

Mayors and governors across the U.S. are vowing to uphold the aims of the historic accord, even if the federal government is no longer officially involved. Cities and states have set their own ambitious targets for reducing emissions and boosting clean energy, and leaders say they aren't planning to pull back anytime soon.

View photos The Arc de Triomphe is Illuminated to celebrate the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement. More

Image: YOAN VALAT/EPA/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

"The local commitment to acting on climate change is as strong as ever," a group of 70 mayors and city council members wrote in a March letter addressed to Trump.

"As the elected officials closest and most directly accountable to residents, we cannot let our communities down by taking a step back on our actions and commitments to address climate change," the group said.

View photos A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York. More

Image: AP/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

On Wednesday, just hours after news broke that Trump could pull the U.S. from the accord any day now, local leaders emerged to voice their support for the Paris Agreement.

The landmark treaty, which entered into force in 2016, calls for nations to limit global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above preindustrial levels by 2100. If countries around the world do meet that goal, it could limit some of the worst effects of global warming, like rising sea levels, severe flooding, and more frequent wildfires, according to scientific consensus.