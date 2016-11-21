Why You Should Serve More Vegetables at Your Thanksgiving Meal

Accommodating your meat-free friends and family at Thanksgiving dinner can be nerve-wracking. After all, the holiday is centered on turkey. But it doesn’t have to be. "Frankly, while the turkey may be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, when you look at most people's plates, the meat often takes up less room than all the sides," says Maxine Siegel, R.D., manager of food testing at Consumer Reports.

Thanksgiving dinner can be a great opportunity to experiment with vegetarian and vegan recipes. They can offer a taste of the season with fewer calories and less prep time than meat dishes, nourishing not only your guests but also your body.

1. They’re Good for Your Heart and Your Waistline

It may be tempting to overdo it on the bacon-wrapped appetizers this holiday, but your heart will be happier if you swap them out for crudité or roasted nuts.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., beating out cancer, stroke, and diabetes. But the good news is that plant-based diets can lower cardiovascular risk by lowering bad LDL cholesterol. Incorporating fall staples such as nuts and seeds—almonds, pumpkin seeds, and walnuts, for example—and cooking with canola or olive oils instead of butter will give your heart a boost by raising good HDL cholesterol.

And there’s another perk: A plant-centric diet can help you drop extra pounds. “Following a healthful vegan or vegetarian diet could be very helpful to maintain weight this holiday season,” Siegel says.

2. They Feed Your Gut

If you’re loading up on sausage stuffing and buttered rolls at Thanksgiving dinner, you might feel well-fed, but the trillions of beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms living in your gut could still be hungry. High-fiber cruciferous fall vegetables, such as broccoli, brussels sprouts, and cauliflower, are especially gut-friendly.

A healthy gut is full of microbes that not only help digest your food but also strengthen your immune system. When you eat poorly—meals high in saturated fat and sugars instead of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and olive oil, for example—you can negatively alter the composition of your gut flora, studies have shown. Such asymmetry has been linked to an increased risk of allergies, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

3. They're Better for the Environment

Producing any kind of food on an industrial scale is environmentally taxing, but the meat industry is especially resource-heavy, requiring more land, energy, and water than growing vegetables. Livestock alone account for 12 percent of human-produced greenhouse gas emissions, a major driver of climate change. University of Manchester researchers once calculated that in a meal with a turkey, vegetables, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and other sides, the turkey alone is responsible for 60 percent of the meal’s carbon footprint.

And while beef uses up more resources than any other meat by far, “turkey is about two to 10 times more energy- and resource-intensive than an alternative plant,” says Gidon Eshel, Ph.D., a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard.

Instead of focusing on savory side dishes that incorporate bacon, beef, or turkey this year, replace them with savory vegetables like roasted or sautéed carrots, brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes. Plants like those have such a small environmental impact, Eshel says, “you can basically eat them to your heart’s content” without a side of guilt.

Not sure what to make? Here are three recipes to get your creative juices flowing. The first one can serve as the Thanksgiving dinner main course for vegan or vegetarian guests.

Acorn Squash Stuffed With Quinoa, Pecans, and Cranberries

2 acorn squash (about 1 pound each)

2 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for brushing

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

1 cup cooked quinoa (cooked in vegetable broth)

½ cup toasted pecans, chopped

¼ cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons fresh sage leaves, chopped

½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper

Heat oven to 400° F. Cut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds; brush flesh with olive oil and place cut side down on baking sheet. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until fork-tender.