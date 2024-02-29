Why are there sea lions in Sacramento? Where can I see them? Here’s what to know

When you’re strolling along the river in Sacramento, you might notice a large, finned marine mammal sunbathing on the shore.

What is it? And what is it doing so far from the ocean?

A reader asked to The Sacramento Bee: “I’d like some info on the seal(s) living in the American River between Cal Expo and Paradise Beach.”

A sea lion sits up as a boat passes on the Sacramento River in Old Sacramento in 2023.

What are the animals seen by rivers in Sacramento?

The marine mammals often seen on the shores of the American and Sacramento rivers are sea lions.

While sea lions and seals are both pinnipeds, meaning that they have flippers for feet, there are some key differences between them.

For example, sea lions have small flaps for outer ears while so-called “true” seals lack external ears, according to the National Ocean Service.

In addition, seal lions have large, elongated fore flippers compared to seals’ comparatively petite front feet.

Sea lions are also noisy and can bark loudly.

“Seals are quieter, vocalizing via soft grunts,” the National Ocean Service said.

Sea lions are able to walk on land with their flippers. They are social and will typically flock in herds of up to 1,500 animals.

“It’s common for scores of them to haul out together and loll about in the sand, comprising an amorphous pile in the noonday sun,” the agency said.

A California sea lion and pup are pictured together on the beaches in the Channel Islands off of Southern California.

Why are sea lions coming to Sacramento?

Sacramento’s famed food scene doesn’t only attract humans. It’s luring sea lions, too.

The mammals typically live in shallow waters in the eastern North Pacific Ocean and hunt for food offshore on the coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

“They prefer sandy beaches or rocky coves for breeding and haul-out sites,” NOAA said on its website. “Along the West Coast, they also haul out on marina docks as well as jetties and buoys.”

The sea lions seen in Sacramento are typically adult males coming from the Channel Islands off the coasts of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, NOAA spokesman Michael Milstein told The Bee in 2022.

From winter to early spring, California sea lions travel along the West Coast as far north as southern Alaska in search of food such as salmon, before returning to southern California for mating season.

Female sea lions and their babies, known as pups, stay close to home all year long.

Sea lions lounge on the dock near Sacramento’s Tower Bridge in 2019.

Where can I see sea lions in the city?

There have been reports of sea lions by the Old Sacramento Riverfront.

They’ve also been spotted on the shores of Sacramento and American rivers, with multiple sightings in Old Sacramento and River Park.

You might be able to see them swimming in the water or perched up with their buddies on beaches, docks, buoys and jetties, according to NOAA.

Sea lions rest on a buoy in Morro Bay. They are the largest marine mammals that live year-round in the bay, where they feed primarily on squid, fish and octopus.

Can I touch the animals?

You can admire the sea lions, but you can’t touch them.

The animals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits anyone from hunting, harassing, taking or killing any marine mammal or trying to do so. This act helps to prevent the population from declining.

Harassing or feeding sea lions can also interrupt their natural behaviors, according to NOAA.

“Seals and sea lions come ashore to rest and nurse their young, often in busy beach areas,” NOAA stated on its website. “In some areas, mothers leave their pups on the beach while they feed out at sea. Close encounters with people can be harmful.”

While female seal lions typically weigh about 250 pounds, males can weigh 600 to 800 pounds and are territorial.

Sea lions can act aggressively and deliver substantial bites to people if provoked, NOAA spokeswoman Sharon Melin told The Bee in 2022.

NOAA recommends maintaining a distance of 50 yards from sea lions and other marine animals.

So if you run into a sea lion on your next walk or bike ride, give them some space to relax and feast.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.