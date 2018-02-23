Why Schools Are Flooded With Threats After Mass Shootings

A false threat that started in South Carolina one day after the school shooting in South Florida quickly spread to other states. (Facebook)

In the days since last week’s mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, schools across the country have been receiving an onslaught of copycat threats.

Officials from Maryland to California, and all the way to Hawaii, have locked down campuses, closed entire school districts and arrested dozens of students.

As mass shootings soak deeper into America’s cultural pathology, so has the ritual surrounding them: unspeakable shock and grief, hollow promises from politicians ― and copycat threats.

A wave of threats flooded schools after the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, and again after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. Days after the Las Vegas massacre in October, a Nevada high school student threatened to “shoot up” her school.

Kids who make threats ― hoax and real ― after a mass murder reflect an endemic of poor mental health in young people and a lack of resources, according to Robert Myers, a professor and clinical psychologist who works with children and teens in Southern California.

“The kindling is there and the spark will get the fire going,” Myers said.

A day after the Parkland shooting, a South Carolina high school freshman was charged after posting a Snapchat photo of himself holding a rifle (later identified as an airsoft gun) with the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.” The student claimed it was a joke.

The picture didn’t just prompt panic at one school. Students in other states used the same image to make threats at their own campuses, prompting arrests there, too.

In Brevard County, Florida, deputies arrested a 14-year-old girl who posted the photo to an Instagram account titled “brevard shooter,” targeting students in Space Coast Junior/Senior High School. She said she thought the post would be “funny.” Charges against her were later dropped.

An 11-year-old girl in Davie, Florida, wrote a threat on a piece of paper and slipped it under the assistant principal’s door. “I will bring a gun to school to kill all of you,” it said.

In Southern California, a school security guard foiled a potential attack after he overheard a high school student speaking of plans to shoot up the school. Police later found a cache of AR-15s, handguns and ammunition at the student’s home. Similar cases played out in Maryland and Pennsylvania, where students were arrested after officers found weapons while investigating threats.

The Imitation Game

Two types of school threats typically surface after a mass shooting, including last week’s in Florida: hoaxes made by students who claim they were joking, and threats made by people who are actually frustrated and upset.

Kids in the first group may “just have very poor judgment” and are looking for attention, according to Myers. He likened it to a common school prank: “Kids always set off fire alarms.”

But students in the second group are likely lashing out because the shooter’s anger mirrors their own frustrations at school or home, according to Myers. News of the violence inspires them to release their own feelings with a threat to do the same thing, he said.

A scientific paper on mass shootings, published less than two weeks before the Parkland shooting, calls these copycat attempts “generalized imitation.” The paper’s authors partially blamed exhaustive media coverage of school shooters for inspiring copycats.

Generalized imitation, the authors wrote, “explains how people can learn to imitate actions they see and hear.” They added: “When a mass killing occurs, there appears to be an increased risk that similar behaviors will occur.”

It could translate to another deadly event.

Studies have found that a mass shooting is likely to occur 13 days to 14 days, on average, after another one. “Essentially, one attack appears to induce another,” the researchers wrote. “There is an imitative or ‘contagion’ effect.”

Essentially, one attack appears to induce another. Researchers call it the ‘contagion’ effect.

Myers told HuffPost that the spike in student threats following a mass shooting suggests a dire need for mental health resources in schools.

If a student reacts to a mass shooting with threats, Myers said, it’s likely that the person is facing mental or behavioral issues, including depression, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders or conduct disorders.