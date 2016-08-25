Why rich donors keep giving to losing candidates

Wealthy donors spent nearly $400 million during the primary elections supporting candidates who dropped out. You’d think maybe they’d grow weary of wasting money on politics.

You’d be wrong. “Maybe they’re fed up, but I doubt it,” Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Skybridge Capital and a Donald Trump adviser, tells Yahoo Finance in the video above. “At the end of the day there’s seduction and some level of intoxication with the process.”

Trump has struggled to raise money, for a couple of reasons. He partly self-funded his campaign until June and didn’t have a fundraising operation in place until mid-summer. Some regular GOP donors have shunned Trump because of his unorthodox style or controversial positions he has taken on issues like Muslims, immigration and free trade.

Hillary Clinton seems likely to outraise and outspend Trump, especially when it comes to the super PACs able to raise unlimited sums from the wealthiest Americans. Still, Trump has begun to haul in some big-money donors himself, including investors Paul Singer, Cliff Asness, Warren Stephens, and Bruce Kovner, businessmen Richard Uihlein and Bill Oberndorf, and the Rickets family, which owns the Chicago Cubs.

Trump may very well lose the election, adding millions more to the ledger of futile campaign donations. But donors may not necessarily care. “What donors like is the opportunity to have access to and conversations with the potential candidates,” Scaramucci says. “I think it’s fun for people. They want to have a say or a window on the inside.” And even losing candidates often remain VIPs worth calling for a favor from time to time.

Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi explored the question of what big donors get for their money in the recent documentary, “Meet the Donors.” She seems to agree with Scaramucci. ““It’s about the access,” she told Yahoo Finance in July. “Most people on the street can’t just sit down with Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. But the megadonors can because they write the big checks.”

In Pelosi’s film, several of America’s biggest check writers said they enjoy having a say in how a campaign is run, but don’t expect explicit favors in return for their contributions. Several showed off framed photos of themselves with members of the Bush or Clinton families, as if that sort of rarified memento were reward enough for their largesse.

This year’s presidential campaign includes a twist on the troubling role money plays in politics, thanks to revelations that some donors to the Clinton Foundation sought special access to Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state. Pelosi’s film makes clear that big political donors seek special access as a matter of course. The difference with the Clinton Foundation is that it’s a nonprofit appearing to hide political activities behind the curtain of charity work. If fundraisers are one thing, they’re bold.

