Why Republican Lawmakers Aren't Backing Trump on Family Separations

Republicans on Capitol Hill listened dutifully as President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the immigration crisis on the southern border that he created, tweeted demands that they agree to an immigration overhaul he wants and recalled the Homeland Security chief from New Orleans to deliver a feisty defense of his policies.

Then they went their own way.

Despite the prodding from the White House, many Republicans on Monday declined to follow Trump’s cues on a policy of separating parents and children who are apprehended crossing the border. Some stayed silent while others openly questioned the wisdom of the policy. No one wanted to be tied to the Trump Administration’s plans; even Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas came out with a proposal late Monday to overturn them.

“Basta,” said one senior Republican aide in the House. Enough. It was a nod to Hillary Clinton’s go-to riposte when Trump had crossed yet another line during the campaign, and while that knee-jerk frustration may simmer down when the controversy is over, it showed a frustration with the White House’s burn-it-down approach to politics that has Republican lawmakers on edge as they march closer to the fall elections.

Especially frustrating to lawmakers is the fact that the policy is a crisis of the President’s own making. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that there would be a “zero tolerance” policy for families that cross the U.S. border illegally, including those seeking asylum or those who were turned back from over-crowded entry points. Adults have been taken to detention centers and children are sent elsewhere.

Much like his rushed ban on immigrants from Muslim countries, his dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and his new threats to shut down the government this fall unless Congress builds him a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump’s record of impulsive actions has spillover effects for the GOP’s election-year agenda.

“He can fix it tomorrow if he wants to,” Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, noting there is no law that requires Trump to do this. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine used almost exactly the same language later in the day.

Either Trump does not believe this, or he does not care.

“Change the laws!” Trump tweeted as part of a series of Monday morning messages that often muddied — if not misrepresented — the facts about immigration both here and in Europe. Neither Republicans nor Democrats are likely to yield to the President’s demands that they give him his complete immigration wish list in exchange for undoing a policy that he himself set in motion.

The President, however, was not in a negotiating mood, advisers said. To help him show his strength, he summoned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to Washington from New Orleans to brief reporters at the White House for a testy 25-minute televised briefing.

Watching the President’s day unfold from the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, most lawmakers at the Capitol spent time with advisers in person and on conference calls reviewing the first round of public polling, which showed widespread disapproval. Between sessions, as aides made small talk across party lines while waiting in line for afternoon coffee in the basement cafeterias, it was clear both parties were reading the same surveys. That may have broken the ice and opened the door for rapid and rare bipartisan agreement on a limited bill to undo the policy.

Senior Hill aides from both parties share that conclusion that this is a bigger threat to Trump and the Republicans this fall than they had fully appreciated. (Some privately suspected in the beginning that the people affected by the family separation policy to the United States would not prove as popular as the undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as Dreamers, but the polls proved that wrong.)

The Quinnipiac University Poll, the first independent snapshot of the public’s mood about the family separation policy brought very bad news for those backing Trump’s plan, which dominated headlines during the June 14-17 interview period.

Among all voters, 66% said they disagreed with Trump’s policy. Independent voters and women — two groups seen as decisive blocs in this fall’s elections — said they opposed the practice by 2-to-1 margins. Voters in all age groups and races said they opposed what they were watching. Not even white, working-class voters — measured in this poll as white voters without a college degree — were with Trump; one part of his consistent base split against him, 52% to 37%.