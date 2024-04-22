Why red light camera tickets may be harder to enforce

ST. LOUIS — Red light camera legislation passed the St. Louis Board of Aldermen this week. Twelfth Ward Alderwoman Sharon Tyus says it’s not going to be the solution supporters are making it out to be. She says you need a lot more than just a camera to turn this bad situation around.

The Missouri Supreme Court struck down the red light cameras in 2017. Supporters like Board President Megan Green says they’ll have better luck this time.

Tyus says it may be even harder to make red light camera tickets stick because of the pandemic. More people regularly wear masks while they’re driving. Identifying drivers may be more difficult now.

The majority of the Board of Aldermen voted yes to the red light camera legislation and Mayor Tishaura Jones says she’ll sign it. Now comes the job of picking the company to do the job. Officials say it will take at least a year to finally get the red light cameras back out on the street.

