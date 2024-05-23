Why do you need a Real ID, and how to get one in Tennessee before the upcoming deadline

There is less than a year before the deadline to register for Real ID rolls around.

Starting May 7, 2025, everyone over the age of 18 will be required to have a Real ID to board domestic flights and access all federal buildings, aside from federal courts.

Here's what you need to know about Real ID.

What is Real ID?

The Real ID Act of 2005 was passed by Congress in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The idea stemmed from recommendations by the 9/11 Commission that said the federal government should “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security website.

A sample Real ID license, shown here, has a gold star in the right corner.

How do you check if you already have Real ID?

Real ID has a gold star in the top right corner of a license. If there is not a star there, it is not a Real ID and you will need to get a new one.

Where can you get Real ID in Tennessee?

You can get a Real ID at driver services centers around the state. Some county clerk's offices can provide Real ID. You can check here for which county clerk offices are providing them.

What documents do I need for a Real ID in Tennessee?

You will need to bring four documents with you to get a Real ID in Tennessee. First-time registration must be done in person and you cannot photocopy the documents.

You will need one document showing proof that you are a U.S. Citizen. These documents include the following:

A U.S. birth certificate from the State Office of Vital Statistics, or equivalent with a raised and/or color seal

A valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card

U.S. certificate or consular report of birth abroad, such as an FS-240, Ds-1350 or FS-545

A valid, unexpired permanent resident card issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Naturalization Service

An unexpired employment authorization document issued by the Department of Homeland Security, like an I-766 or I-688B

An unexpired foreign passport with valid U.S. visa and approved I-94 form

A certificate of naturalization issued by the Department of Homeland Security, like an N-550, N-570 or N-578

A certificate of citizenship issued by the Department of Homeland Security, like an N-560 or N-561

If there has been a name change from the proof of citizenship provided when you are getting your Real ID, you may have to show additional documents. Those documents include a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order.

You must also show proof of your social security number with one of the following documents:

Your W-2 form

Your 1099 form

Your social security card

Your payroll check

Finally, you must show two documents proving you are a Tennessee resident. At least one of these documents must be dated within the last four months when you are getting your Real ID. Here are documents you can use:

A home utility bill

A current Tennessee vehicle registration certificate or title. You cannot use both

A current Tennessee voter registration card

An Internal Revenue Service tax return

A bank statement

A payroll check stub

Current rental or mortgage contract or receipt, including deed of sale for property. Handwritten contracts and agreements must be notarized for them to be recognized

A current homeowner or renter insurance policy

A current vehicle, life or health insurance policy

A receipt for personal property or real estate taxes paid within the previous year

Installment loans, such as vehicle, student or bank loans

Verification from your current employer of your resident address, or a letter from your current employer so long as it is on company letterhead with an original signature. If the employer does not have letterhead, the letter must be notarized

A current driver license, ID or handgun carry permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety to a parent, legal guardian or spouse of the applicant

Your driver license, ID or handgun carry permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Real ID is coming soon: Here's what's required for one in Tennessee