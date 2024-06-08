Why a Pueblo judge has issued a restraining order against the city's needle exchange ban

In a temporary restraining order issued against the city, a Pueblo judge found that the damage caused by the city's ban on syringe exchange programs ― otherwise known as syringe access programs or needle exchange programs ― prohibits Pueblo's two such programs from reducing overdose risk and saving lives.

The decision comes after a recent lawsuit filed against the City of Pueblo by the Colorado chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Access Point Pueblo and the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

In the lawsuit, the watchdog organization argued that while Pueblo has a right to home rule, “When a home-rule ordinance conflicts with state law in a matter of either statewide or mixed state and local concern, the state law supersedes that conflicting ordinance," citing the Colorado Supreme Court Case of City of Longmont v. Colorado Oil and Gas Association.

In the temporary restraining order issued by District Judge Tayler M. Thomas, the judge found that the city's ordinance could cause immediate and irreparable harm.

"There was evidence that the essential functions of syringe exchange programs are to provide community-based prevention programs that reduce harm associated with drug use, infectious disease, and drug overdose," Thomas wrote in her order, which was obtained by the Chieftain. "The court finds, based on the evidence presented, that one of the primary purposes of the syringe exchange programs in which plaintiffs operated, is to reduce overdose risk and save lives, which the ordinance, at least in part, prohibits them from doing. Therefore, the risk is immediate, irreparable, and not speculative."

Pueblo ban cites misinformation in reasoning for ordinance

The judge's finding runs contrary to the ordinance approved by city council in May which bans syringe exchange programs within city limits. The ordinance claimed, without evidence, that the programs cause a variety of social ills, including enabling addiction, causing an excess of syringe litter, and leading to an increase in overdoses.

In the order, the court noted the range of harm reduction services provided to the public, including sterile syringes, overdose prevention medication such as nalaxone, and medical waste disposal for used syringes.

"There was evidence presented via affidavit that in addition to harm reduction and prevention services, plaintiffs also provided overdose education services, vaccines, treatment through telehealth and a mental health clinic, referrals to other medical and mental health providers, on-site testing for HIV, Hepatitis C, sexually transmitted infections, and other blood-born infections," wrote Thomas in her decision.

Thomas noted that since the ordinance became effective, the two programs have experienced a marked decline in the public utilization of their additional services ― between 40% and 50%, according to the motion filed by the Colorado ACLU asking for an injunction on the ban.

The court also wrote that it was "persuasive" that the closest syringe exchange program is located in Colorado Springs, "therefore severely limiting access to such programs for individuals who have little to no access to transportation."

The court found in its decision that a temporary restraining order was necessary to preserve the status quo and prevent immediate and irreparable injury until the ordinance can be heard in opposition to the ACLU's motion.

The court set a nominal "security bond" of $1 to "pay damages sustained by a party that is wrongfully restrained by the order."

The restraining order will continue until a preliminary injunction hearing can be held on July 10.

The city does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson for the city has previously told the Chieftain.

Citizen effort would put the issue on the ballot

The pending lawsuit from the ACLU is not the only challenge to the ordinance.

A local group of organizers — led by concerned citizens Barbara Burch and Laura Sandoval-Adams — are collecting signatures to prompt a potential referendum vote on the ordinance. They have until June 12 to collect at least 1,403 valid signatures.

If the petitioners meet the minimum threshold, the ordinance would also be temporarily suspended. Council would then be required by city charter to either rescind the ordinance or send it to a popular vote, most likely in November 2024.

