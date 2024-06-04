Why this (proposed) LDS temple in Texas is at the center of controversy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in a northeastern Texas town is facing some opposition from residents, and it seems like it’s no closer to being built now than it was when it was first announced.

In October 2022, the church’s president announced that a temple would be built in the town of Prosper, Texas — a suburb of northern Dallas.

By June 2024, the location had changed and construction on the temple had not yet begun — but local residents and church members have been writing letters and signing petitions to voice their opinions and concerns.

In December 2023, the church announced that the location where the temple would be built had been changed, and said that the name was changed to the McKinney Texas Temple. The proposed site for the new building was moved one town over to the east — in Fairview, Texas.

A rendering for the McKinney Texas Temple was released by the church in February 2024. According to the church, the McKinney Texas Temple is slated to be the first Latter-day Saint temple in the town of Fairview.

A rendering of the proposed McKinney Texas Temple. The temple has faced opposition in recent months after residents brought up concerns of the steeple height and the lighting of the temple. (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The new temple is expected to be several stories tall and take up approximately 44,000 square feet on a lot spanning more than 8 acres, according to the church.

In April 2024, a petition was started online for members of the church and supporters of the temple to explain why they felt the temple should be built in the town after opposition began circulating online.

The main point of concern for both parties appears to be the steeple for the proposed temple. Neighbors and the town’s mayor told ABC’s WFAA that the spire of the temple is expected to be 173 feet tall — a height that some residents said would make it the tallest structure in the town.

According to a memorandum in the agenda for an upcoming town council meeting, the proposed height of the spire is 173 feet and eight inches.

Buildings within the district are limited to a building height of 35 feet, but some exceptions have been made for religious buildings. One such exception that was made in the past was for a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse, with a spire measuring 68 feet tall, according to the memorandum.

In an email from local church leaders (as shown in a screenshot posted online), members have been asked to email the planning manager for the town of Fairview. Leaders said, in part, that “the height of the steeple is part of our Religious Observance.”

People have taken to several social media platforms in support of the temple, posting on Twitter/X to solicit signatures for the petition.

People have also posted on Reddit, saying local church leaders have reached out to members outside of Fairview asking them to send letters and emails explaining why they support the temple and why it would be important to them.

In response, those who oppose the temple have asked others to send messages to the same email address where people were sending their messages of support.

Neighbors also told WFAA that they are concerned about the temple being lit up through the night because of Fairview’s dark sky ordinance, but that issue has been reportedly been addressed by the church.

Upcoming meetings in Fairview are slated to discuss the temple further. According to the agenda, more than 1,160 “items of correspondence” have been sent in to the town regarding the situation.

The town also reportedly received a digital petition with about 1,160 signatures opposing the proposal. At a May 2024 meeting, the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the request be denied, but the project will be discussed further on June 4.

