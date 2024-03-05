Why a popular chicken salad chain is closed after just two years in Steele Creek

During lunchtime on Monday, a popular chicken salad restaurant chain in Steele Creek was dark with a “closed” sign hanging in the window.

Chicken Salad Chick in The Shoppes of Madison Place, near Charlotte Premium Outlets, is “temporarily closed,” the fast-casual restaurant said Monday morning on its Facebook page. A telephone recording also said: “We are temporarily closed. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

However, a lawyer’s letter posted on the door tells a different story.

In a letter taped to the inside of the glass front door at suite 115, the landlord’s lawyer says the tenant — Ashglen Inc. — defaulted on the lease. “The landlord has elected to peacefully re-take possession of the premises. It has locked the tenant out,” the notice of default from Longleaf Law Partners, representing DKC Freeman Crossing, states.

“The personal property and equipment in the premises is subject to a lien held by Fifth Third Bank,” the letter signed by attorney Jordan Lockhart states.

The lease was terminated Feb. 22, according to the letter. However, Chicken Salad Chick’s Facebook page for Steele Creek has continued to post food advertisements. Chicken Salad Chick offers about a dozen chicken salad flavors along with salads, sandwiches and desserts.

Longleaf Law officials declined to comment. Chicken Salad Chick officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Tom Reda of Charlotte reads the notice of default posted on the door Monday at Chicken Salad Chick at 2114 Freeman Park Drive in Charlotte.

‘Imagine my disappointment’

On Monday, Tom Reda of Charlotte was looking for lunch after a dental visit at the 32,000-square-foot retail center near Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte. The development by Florida real estate firm Konover South finished construction in 2021.

“I always wanted to try it out and you can imagine my disappointment walking up here and seeing it closed,” said Reda at about 1 p.m. Monday outside of the 2114 Freeman Park Drive Chicken Salad Chick location.

The 2,600-square-foot Steele Creek Chicken Salad Chick was the eighth North Carolina location when it opened in January 2022. The franchise is owned by husband and wife Peter and Susan Volk of Ashglen Inc. The Volks could not be reached for comment.

Other customers of Chicken Salad Chick voiced surprise about closing on social media sites like Facebook and NextDoor with “wows” and “oh nos.”

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama.

There are more than 250 restaurants in 18 states, including 31 stores in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are two other Charlotte restaurants at 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road and 9516 Riverbend Village, as well as ones in Concord, Matthews and Rock Hill.

Chicken Salad Chick, based in Alabama, was served a notice of default on its franchised lease at 2114 Freeman Park Drive in Charlotte.