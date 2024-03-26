Here’s why police closed Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach Monday night

Police closed a portion of Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach on Monday night after they received reports that a woman was found injured outside a condominium and a fire alarm at the complex was pulled, city officials said.

Officials said they arrested a 66-year-old man after the incident on charges of aggravated battery, battery on an officer and threatening a public servant. Officials said the he urinated on an officer.

The man was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $50,000, records show. A judge ordered him not to have any contact with any victims in the case, records show.

Joelle Castelli, a Clearwater police spokesperson, said officers arrived to the condominium, 15 Avalon St., about 9:41 p.m. on Monday after the woman was found injured.

Police said she was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not available.

Around the same time, someone in the building pulled a fire alarm. Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived to the scene and cleared the building, Castelli said.

Castelli said police spoke with the man they would later arrest over the phone and he eventually came out of the building on his own.

No other details were immediately released. Arrest reports for the man were not yet available Tuesday afternoon.