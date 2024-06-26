Why is Phoenix experiencing so many record-breaking warm low temperatures?

Phoenix has already experienced record-breaking temperatures this summer, many of which involved unusually warm low forecasts, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Phoenix saw a couple record-breakers over the weekend. The forecasted low temperature on June 22 reached 92 degrees, the warmest low for that day since 2017. June 23 reached another record-breaking warm low temperature of 91 degrees, which beat the record set for that day in 2016.

NWS Meteorologist Ted Whittock said that these warm low temperatures over the summer have become increasingly common, especially in southern regions of the U.S. He said this was a cause for concern for vulnerable populations.

A fast-moving evening monsoon thunderstorm brings wind, rain and lightning to Phoenix.

"We're seeing low temperatures get higher. Which means that there's less relief from this excessive heat overnight," he said. "When our low temperatures are as warm as they have been, we're concerned about those particular groups that are sensitive to that."

Whittock noted high moisture as a contributor in these record-breaking warm lows.

"Specifically, this week, we've seen a very rapid increase in moisture," he said. "When you have more humidity, the air is able to hang onto that energy overnight, so it doesn't cool down as much."

This moisture has also contributed to the stormy weather Phoenix has experienced this past week, marking signs of monsoon, which NWS Phoenix loosely defined as the season between June 15 through the end of September. Whittock noted this year's start was a bit earlier than last year's.

"It's not necessarily that it started earlier than it has historically, but compared to last year, we have seen a surge of moisture much earlier than we did the previous year," he said. "It's not completely out of the ordinary."

Another contributing factor to warm low temperatures was paved surfaces and concrete asphalt, which hold onto heat more strongly overnight, according to Whittock.

Another weather record broken this summer included the high of 113 degrees recorded on June 6, beating the record set for that day in 2016.

It was unclear whether or not this summer's weather record-breaking rate was unusually early or late. Whittock said this was a question that could be better answered by the end of the summer.

"What I can say is, we know that the climate is warming overtime," he said. "It's a long-term average, so the temperatures are increasing over a long period of time."

He also urged residents to check on their neighbors, seek out adequate shade and take proper heat precautions this week, even though there is no excessive heat warning in place.

Here are some other tips from the Arizona Department of Health to stay safe in the heat:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Contact the Arizona Department of Health Services at 602-364-3118 or visit an air-conditioned cooling center in your area. Locations of cooling centers can be found on the ADHS Heat-Related Illness page.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors and do not forget children or pets in hot vehicles.

Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What's causing warmer low temperatures in Phoenix?