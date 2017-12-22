This is why Peter Capaldi calls his character "Dr Who"

From Digital Spy

Nothing has made hardcore fans grimace more than hearing their televisual hero referred to as "Doctor Who" because, as we all know, his name is The Doctor. Except that, according to Peter Capaldi, his name is actually Doctor Who too.

The ultimate fanboy, who has been watching Doctor Who since the early 1960s, has settled the age-old debate about the Timelord's name. So, now fans can stop complaining once and for all.

In Radio 2's Access All Areas on Thursday (December 21), Capaldi cheekily explained to Jo Whiley why it's perfectly acceptable to shout out to 'Doctor Who' if you're ever looking to hail a ride in the TARDIS.

"We can get into a fight about whether he's called The Doctor, or Doctor Who," the actor joked. "The reason I call him Doctor Who is because when you're in the street, people don't shout out, 'There's The Doctor!' They go, 'Hey, Doctor Who!' That's his street name. His street name is Doctor Who."

But of course, neither The Doctor or Doctor Who are the character's birth name - it's a Gallifreyan title like, well, The Master! As for the character's given name, Peter Capaldi has quite a fun explanation.

"I also know his real name," he teased. "It's not pronounceable to humans. It's a frequency that can only be heard of people with good heart. If you haven't heard it Jo [Whiley], I can't help you there."

Let's just hope Jodie Whittaker is keeping track of all of this useful information about what you can and can't call The Doctor - sorry, Doctor Who - since she'll be taking over the role in just a few days' time.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time will air on BBC One on Christmas Day at 5.30pm in the UK and at 9pm ET on BBC America in the US. Watch a trailer below:

