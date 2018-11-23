Why Performers Lip Sync the Songs at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend and Rita Ora both lip synced at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. Here's why they had to.

Rita Ora caught plenty of flak for lip syncing the words to her song “Let You Love Me” during the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Like Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve in Times Square before her, Ora is one of many gifted artists to take a technical snafu in stride.

But when it comes to hitting all the right (silent) notes during the annual telecast on that chilly Thursday, Ora wasn’t alone.

I hate when people are throwing shade to some celebs for lip syncing at #MacysDayParade like hunty. Let me make this simple for you. ALL CELEBS. LIP SYNC AT THE PARADE. NO ONE EVER SINGS. — Maddy ? (@MaddyBethx) November 22, 2018

John Legend — who performed “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” aboard a Build-A-Bear sailboat float — took to Twitter on Thursday to explain that lip syncing was the only way to go. Evidently, it all comes down to logistics.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y’all enjoyed it anyway,” Legend said of himself and his fellow musicians.

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

Ora was right behind him.

“Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet,” Ora said in response. “It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X.”

Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys! :) X https://t.co/pO5hnnQgvg — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018

Ora was just one of the stars who appeared to be lip syncing at a visible delay for people online who noticed the mishap.

Macy’s issued a statement assuring viewers that artists were not to blame for any performance issues.

“During today’s NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance,” it read. “We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artists’ control.”

Evidently, not all the stars went on vocal rest and mouthed the lyrics during the festive spectacle. Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to reassure viewers that she did indeed go live.

“Umm, I don’t know if y’all know this, but that was live!” she said on Instagram.