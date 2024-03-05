Why is Paterson settling cop lawsuit with criminal charges still pending?

PATERSON — City officials are ready to approve what sources say would be a six-figure lawsuit settlement in Justin Montgomery’s police excessive force case involving fired city cop Spencer Finch.

The settlement would represent a stark departure from Paterson’s longstanding practice in handling civil lawsuits in cases in which police officers also are facing criminal charges or investigations.

Again and again in the past 14 years, Paterson has waited for the criminal matters to be resolved before city officials made any deals in the civil litigation. But in this instance, the criminal charges filed against Finch over the Montgomery incident are still pending.

Mayor Andre Sayegh did not immediately respond when asked why the city was moving ahead with the Montgomery settlement. Frank Arleo, the lawyer representing Montgomery in the civil lawsuit, could not be reached for comment.

What did lawyers say?

Finch’s attorney in the criminal case, Eric Kleiner, said his client — a co-defendant in the Montgomery lawsuit — was not consulted by the city’s legal team about its plans to reach a settlement.

“He would never agree with it,” Kleiner said of the Montgomery deal. “He would never ever agree that this person should be paid something after resisting arrest and committing a crime.”

Montgomery initially was charged with robbery and other crimes in the Dec. 18, 2018 incident involving Finch at a Crooks Avenue deli. But he ended up getting approved for admission to New Jersey’s pre-trial intervention probationary program.

Kleiner said he expects Finch will be acquitted of the charges in the Montgomery incident, just as he was last December in a separate criminal case involving the former cop’s use of force in another incident.

Kleiner said he hopes the city is ready to take back the money it pays Montgomery after what he called “the expected acquittal” in the criminal case happens.

Finch’s lawyer said he believes the city’s willingness to make a large payment to Montgomery is Paterson’s attempt to gain “a tactical advantage” in his client’s ongoing court battle to get his police job back.

More from Paterson Press: Jury acquits fired Paterson cop Spencer Finch; lawyer calls him a 'hero'

What comes next?

The City Council is scheduled to hold a closed session discussion on the Montgomery lawsuit during its meeting Tuesday night, with the agenda including a possible vote on the deal after that.

Federal court records say Montgomery’s lawyers and those representing the city reached a tentative settlement agreement on Jan. 30. The court settlement notice does not say how much Montgomery would be paid. That information usually does not come to light until after the City Council votes on a deal.

Finch was acquitted last December despite a video recording of him kneeing a man he was arresting, Brandon Cosby, in the face while Cosby was handcuffed and sitting on the ground. Court records in Montgomery’s civil lawsuit indicate there is no similar video footage of that encounter.

The criminal charges in the Cosby case were filed against Finch within weeks of the incident, while the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office waited almost four years before filing charges against the former cop in the Montgomery matter.

Finch’s next court proceeding n the Montgomery criminal case is scheduled for early April and he has a session in New Jersey’s Office of Administrative Law set for May 30 in his battle to get his Paterson job back.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ mulls settlement in police case as criminal case looms