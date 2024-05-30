Why parts of the UP are under wildfire warnings?

MARQUETTE, COUNTY (WJMN) – With beautiful sunny skies in the forecast and no rain predicted. Our summer is starting on a high note, but with that nice weather comes an increased chance of wildfires. John Pepin, public information officer for the DNR, explains why the risk of wildfires varies by region, time of day and atmospheric conditions.

“It changes based on your conditions. Of course, it’s all based on moisture and temperature and cloud cover and dryness of everything that’s happened in general the western U.P. has been drier and so it’s a little bit more of the fire danger potential out there” Said Pepin.

Assessing the wildfire potential in the U.P. is done here at the DNR Fire Command center in Harvey, where conditions can be monitored as well as what resources are available to fight the fire. Pepin urges anyone planning to visit our forests to consult the DNR. Fire danger maps which break down where fires are likely to start and where they can spread.

“You can go to a map. Anybody can do this Michigan.gov/burn permit and you can look up your county and it’ll tell you what’s happening in your county that day,” said Pepin.

After our recent mild winter. Pepin points out that the early start of spring is helping to keep potential wildfires at bay.

“We’re actually in a fairly decent place because we’ve reached the point where in most areas everything has greened up nicely.” Explained Pepin. “And so, a lot of that duff or dried and dead debris that’s on the forest floor from last wintertime and stuff has now been, you know, you know, kind of replaced in a lot of places by green grass and green understory that’s shooting up.”

And in the words of Smokey the Bear, only you can prevent forest fires.

“The main thing that you can do to prevent a wildfire is to take safety with you in your mind when you’re going to do any kind of debris burning in your yard. Check the burn permit website and see if burning is allowed in your area that day. And then if it is. Make sure you use caution. You know, keep a water source nearby and burn in a barrel. And if for any reason a fire does get away from you, call 911 immediately,” Said Pepin.

Pepin also warns people about the many ways a wildfire can start smoking, and campfires continue to be a major cause of wildfires. and that even loose trailer chains can ignite the dry debris on the roadway. For more information, please visit our website. To access Michigan Fire risks in your area please go to: Michigan.gov/burn permit

