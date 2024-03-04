Why parents take young kids to Disney World, even if they won’t remember it

Nadia Ramos’ toddler had no idea Walt Disney World existed, but she got excited every time she saw the Disney+ logo or Disney castle on screen before a movie.

“We kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what if we actually took her to go see the actual castle and took her to Disney?’” recalled the 28-year-old from Texas. ”At first, we thought it was kind of a crazy idea because we didn't know what to expect. But we figured, why not? I mean, she's just going to be little one time. We might as well take her and make a trip out of it.”

Disney World is free to visit for children under the age of 3, making the already popular destination especially appealing to young families.

“Families looking to create a boundless collection of memories with their little ones can experience it all at Walt Disney World Resort – everything from legendary entertainment and world-class service to hidden gems around every corner that make acting like a kid just as special as being a kid,” the Florida resort shared in a statement with USA TODAY.

“It's definitely worth it,” said Nykeisha Stainback of North Carolina, whose three kids range from ages 2 to 8.

She first took her eldest and middle children to Disney World when they were each 2 and a half years old and her youngest at 8 weeks.

“When (people) say they won't remember, it doesn't matter. I will remember it,” said the 28-year-old mom. “It's something that will always be a core memory for yourself as an adult, to be able to bring that magic to your kids’ eyes.”

Stainback recalled her youngest swooning over Disney princesses and not wanting to let go of Anna when he was 1.

“For the moment they believe that Tinkerbell is real, for the moment that they believe Princess Tiana, she's real, just soak in it, adore it,” she said. “Soak in that moment when they are little because that magic isn't going to be there forever.”

Ashley Douglas of Georgia started taking her kids to Disney World when they were each five months old. They’re now five and seven years old and visit annually.

“As soon as they could walk, we have videos of both just running to Mickey and just being so excited and hugging him,” the 33 year old said. “They've always loved the parades and the characters and just seeing things and not necessarily even riding things.”

Ramos’ 18-month-old took it all in.

“She loved all the rides that we got on. She didn’t get scared for one bit.” Ramos said. And she loved the fireworks. “That was her first time seeing fireworks, and she just kept looking at everything, and then she’d turned back, making sure we were watching, and she’d just go back and turn back to the fireworks, and she’d start clapping.”

Making the most of it

That doesn’t mean everything will be breezy. Even though the parks offer numerous resources for parents and guardians of young children, like baby care centers and rider switch services at attractions, there will inevitably be hiccups with young kids.

On one trip, Stainback’s daughter caught a stomach bug and kept getting sick as they headed home to North Carolina.

“Never go to Disney by yourself with a toddler and a baby,” Stainback said with a laugh. “I gotta be honest. I was crying at the end of that trip.”

Ramos, from Texas, recalled her daughter not wanting to be in line for Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Ride queues can be tough on little ones who don’t know why they’re in a line or what’s coming up ahead.

“‘It’s going to be worth it, I promise,’ we kept telling her,” Ramos said, noting that once they got on the ride, her daughter had a great time.

The toddler also got a little fussy in the summer heat, but Ramos said portable fans helped a lot. They also took midday breaks back at their hotel, where her daughter napped in the air conditioning and got freshened up for a second round in the parks.

“We tried to make the best of it during her tantrums and during any bad moment,” Ramos said.

Douglas, from Georgia, said her family never goes back to the hotel for breaks, only because they probably wouldn’t return to the parks. Instead, her kids rest in a stroller.

“That's just a place for them if you're walking around and they want to take a little nap or they just want to sit down because it's so much walking, even for us as adults,” she said. “Stroller 100%.”

Going with the flow

Douglas lets her kids take the lead on their Disney trips.

“If they want to wait in a long line for something, then we'll wait, and if they don't feel like it, then we won’t,” she said. “Then, at the end of the day, we didn't miss out on anything. We just got to do exactly what they wanted to do.”

They do schedule a few things, but they’ve never purchased Genie+. Instead, Douglas checks attraction wait times and show times on Disney World’s free My Disney Experience app.

Other guests prefer to plan everything out, booking dining reservations as soon as they open 60 days out and making checklists of everything they’d like to see, eat and do.

“If planning makes you feel better and that's something that you need, then obviously do that, but I would just be realistic and know that this is a lot for them, it’s a lot for you, being around crowds and all these new things,” Douglas said.

“You're not going to get everything done,” Stainback affirmed. “It is OK. Definitely just go with the flow. You’ll stress yourself out more trying to make it magical.”

Ramos’ plans fell apart at times, but she said that’s to be expected with kids so young.

“I mean, it was hard at some points, but just those good moments were just so good that it made the entire trip worth it,” she said.

Resources for Disney guests with toddlers, babies

A number of resources are available across Disney World for guests with young children.

Each theme park has a baby care center with private nursing rooms and changing stations. Essentials like diapers and formula are available for purchase.

Rider switch is available at select attractions so parents and guardians can take turns staying with kids who may not meet the height requirement or want to ride the ride, while the rest of the party enjoys it.

Children under the age of 3 can eat for free at buffet and family-style venues.

Mobile ordering is available at many quick service dining locations, so parents and guardians don’t have to wait in long lines with little ones.

Outside food and nonalcoholic drinks are allowed in the park.

Laundry service is available across Disney World resort hotels if guests want to pack less or wash anything.

Cribs and pack-n-plays are complimentary at all Disney World resort hotels.

Strollers are available to rent at all four theme parks and Disney Springs.

Splash pads and other outdoor play areas are available across the parks and resort hotels.

