Why I paid £80 to block access to my own phone

My fingers are itching. Has my friend texted about brunch tomorrow? I have to work. But I must check Twitter. My deadline is looming. But who was the best dressed at the Oscars?

It is a situation familiar to so many of us: the will is strong but the enticement of social media is stronger. My solution? Download the $99 Freedom app to block access to browsing. I would have achieved nothing without it.

I was born in September 1998, the same month as the worldwide launch of Google. For better or for worse, my life has been dominated by instant digital access, which I have spent more than a decade trying to escape and yet find myself becoming ever more enmeshed within.

A significant body of research has shown that social media has a negative impact on our lives and minds, and that the majority of the population is addicted to screens. Mental health problems among the young have risen six-fold since the advent of social media, a major study found in 2018; six in 10 people think social media has had a negative impact on British children; we spend an average of 4.8 hours a day on our phones.

It was during my A-levels, in 2017, that I started using blocking apps on my laptop. My first saviour was SelfControl, a free service with a unsettling skull-and-crossbones logo. Nevertheless I downloaded it, and completed all my school work on time. The irony of resorting to an app called SelfControl because I lacked this very attribute was possibly lost on me at the time.

'Until the age of 20, I happily used a Nokia brick phone as my main device,' writes Bowen

Until the age of 20, I happily used a Nokia brick phone as my main device. I loved this 1990s-style curio, which allowed me to call friends and family but limited my access to more complicated apps. By 2019, however, the peer pressure to go digital was strong: I was missing out on WhatsApp group chats and following my friends on Instagram. I wanted to be part of the tribe, and reluctantly succumbed to getting a Samsung smartphone.

At the same time, I upgraded my defences against digital temptation. A friend at university – now working for the UN while studying for a PhD at Oxford, so surely someone to emulate? – recommended the Freedom system.

The software, which costs $8.99 (£7) per month or $99 (£77) for a lifetime subscription, allows users to “block the entire internet” across all devices. The award-winning writer Zadie Smith is such a devotee she praised it in the acknowledgements section of her novel NW, writing “thank you for the time”.

While studying modern and medieval languages at Cambridge, nearly all my peers, supposedly among the most focused and conscientious students in the country, used these blocking apps. In the city’s ancient libraries, SelfControl, Freedom and StayFocused governed self-discipline, allowing me to study the works of Montaigne and Diderot without the temptation of YouTube or Reddit. (Montaigne himself described distraction as “the natural infirmity of the mind”.)

Having progressed from Cambridge to The Telegraph, it is as hard as ever to restrict my social media usage. I now find myself surrounded by older adults who are also addicted to their phones – or, as they might write on their LinkedIn profiles, “proficient in digital media platforms”. Journalism is 24/7 and an online presence, sadly, is essential.

Bowen on the phone in SWNS Media Group's office in 2023

In the story of Odysseus and the Sirens, the great warrior has triumphed in the Trojan War when the lure of the Sirens threatens to obstruct his journey home. Disguised as beautiful women, Circe warns him, these monsters entice sailors through their beguiling song, before killing them. To block their voices, Odysseus seals his men’s ears with wax. Despite his better judgment, curiosity overcomes him and he decides to listen to them – having taken the precaution of lashing himself to his ship’s mast to prevent him from swimming to their island.

Everyone is fallible, the story suggests. Even noble heroes must find a way to circumvent temptation. I am no more than a Gen-Z “Zoomer” troubled by the compulsion to check Twitter, but the moral stands nevertheless.

I am caught, then, in a series of contradictions. I hate social media, but am compelled to use the platforms. I long for a world in which smartphones had never been invented, but enjoy calling my parents on Zoom on Saturday mornings. I long for the liberty of wandering without interruption, but use my phone to navigate unfamiliar cities on holiday.

At this point a sensible critic might suggest: why not turn your phone off, or abandon it altogether? I have tried. Sometimes I lock my mobile in a safe in my flat, and I often switch off my personal devices throughout the week to focus on my job. These good intentions often end in failure, as I am chastised by friends who expect more or less instant communication from me, and my boyfriend becomes anxious when I go for a walk or to the shops without a way to be contacted – “just in case something dangerous happens, because it’s not the Middle Ages anymore.”

In my fantasy future I will live fully offline, spending my days writing novels and reading. Until then, the Freedom app remains my Odyssean wax against the Sirens of Silicon Valley.