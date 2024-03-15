Why OU is investing $50M in renovating National Weather Center and building radar facility

The atrium is pictured at the National Weather Center in Norman in 2022.

NORMAN — A $50 million plan to boost the University of Oklahoma's top-ranked meteorology program has moved another step toward becoming reality.

OU regents met Tuesday and ranked a list of architects for a $10 million renovation of the National Weather Center, which opened in 2006, and also for a $40 million new weather research and radar advanced manufacturing facility.

Design of Oklahoma City was the highest-ranked of four architectural firms that bid on the National Weather Center project, while Miles Architecture of Oklahoma City was the highest-ranked among three firms bidding to serve as the architect on the radar facility.

Regents authorized the university administration to begin negotiating the terms of agreements and fees with the top-ranked firms.

“When you think about where we’re going research-wise, it all really stems from weather," said OU President Joseph Harroz. “Our growth in research is led by weather. It’s led by the arc around radar. This is the next step for our growth, to expand upon defense capabilities, as well as building the next generation of weather radar.”

The National Weather Center, located on a 22-acre site just south and east of Lloyd Noble Center on the OU campus, cost $69 million to build and opened to much fanfare in 2006. With 244,000 square feet spread over five floors, the facility — located in the heart of the traditional Tornado Alley — is home not only to OU’s meteorology program and its Oklahoma Weather Lab, but also to a National Weather Service forecast office, the federal Storm Prediction Center, the National Severe Storms Laboratory, the Oklahoma Mesonet and other agencies.

Plans call for an interior renovation and modification of multiple departments, programs and divisions to better allow for growth. Both OU and government programs will be redistributed throughout the building. OU officials say the project will be paid for from university funds, National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST) funds and lease agreements.

OU’s meteorology program is ranked No. 1 nationally by CollegeRaptor.com and collegefactual.com, among others.

The National Weather Center “is starting to show its age,” Harroz said. “There’s also different ways to design the space now, between the federal partners and us. The good news is, there are sources of funding from the federal side to help us do this, so we’re not carrying the burden by ourselves. It’s been a huge success, and for it to remain a huge success, we’ve got to make sure it’s modernized. You’ve seen a lot of print lately about taking care of your deferred maintenance, and that’s a big part of this.”

New radar manufacturing facility to go up next to the National Weather Center

Props from the movie "Twister" are seen in 2022 at the National Weather Center in Norman.

Harroz said the weather research and radar advanced manufacturing facility will be built next to the National Weather Center and will house the university’s growing portfolio of defense-related sponsored research projects. It also will contain updated space for weather offices and radar research, as well as space for the advanced manufacturing of radar. The building will include a secure area to support projects governed by ITAR/EAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations/Export Administration Regulations).

Some departments now located in the National Weather Center will move into the new building, although Harroz said which ones remains uncertain. The goal is to facilitate collaboration between university, government and industry personnel involved in weather and radar research.

It will be between 18 months and two years, at least, before the projects are finished, Harroz said.

Final Regents' meeting for former Gov. Frank Keating

The regents’ meeting was the last for former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, who was appointed to the board in 2017 by another former governor, Mary Fallin. Outgoing board Chair Natalie Shirley — who has one year remaining in her term on the board — read portions of a resolution honoring Keating during the meeting.

Current Gov. Kevin Stitt has not announced an appointment to succeed Keating on the seven-member board.

Regents elected current Vice Chair Eric Stevenson as the new board chair, while Anita Holloway was elected as the new vice chair.

