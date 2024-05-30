Why an open government group is calling on Delaware to investigate embezzlement problems

An open government group has asked the Delaware General Assembly to investigate an undisclosed embezzlement problem at the state Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance.

John Flaherty, Delaware Coalition for Open Government (DelCOG) board member, said the investigation request follows a May 6 story by WHYY News about a former Delaware Department of Labor supervisor who embezzled more than $181,000 from the state's unemployment insurance trust fund in 2023.

The state did not reveal the embezzlement despite state law specifying the disclosure of illegal activity in their official reports, Flaherty said.

John Flaherty, a board member with the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, said the open government group is calling on the Delaware General Assembly to investigate issues of undisclosed embezzlement in the state Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance.

"The disclosure of all this came about through the article on WHYY radio," he said. "We felt that the news media should not have to be the one that would disclose these kinds of violations of public trust."

The Delaware Department of Labor and state Auditor's Office were working to provide statements regarding the issue Thursday morning.

UNLOCKING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: What to know about filing in Delaware

According to the WHYY News' May 6 story, the state's Labor Department "acknowledged that former unemployment insurance administrator, Michael Brittingham, stole the money last year. Brittingham took his own life in April 2023 shortly after he was told he was under investigation."

According to his obituary, Brittingham worked for the Delaware Department of Labor as a tax administrator. He was 37 at the time of his death on April 3, 2023. He'd been living in the Harrington area.

Public trust

According to the letter DelCOG sent to state lawmakers on Wednesday, it violates Delaware’s state code to withhold the disclosure of embezzled state funds. The failure to disclose this information “severely damages transparency, accountability and confidence” in state government, the group said. It’s also a breach of the public’s trust.

“Additionally troubling is that the embezzled funds consisted of contributions not only by Delaware employers, but also by the federal government,” according to the letter obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

Flaherty said there could be more than one instance of staff embezzling for all they know.

“So we'd like to find out how this situation occurred, what they're doing to stop it now and what they plan to do in the future,” he said.

By asking the General Assembly to exercise its “legally allowable oversight” of these state agencies, Flaherty said the hope is to give the public some answer about why this incident happened and assurance that it will not happen again.

“We're not looking to know the details, because that's really of no value,” he said. “But we just want to make sure that our oversight agencies are acting in the public interest and not trying to cover anything up here.”

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Flaherty said he’d not heard from any state lawmakers. “Nobody has responded yet,” he said. “But we hope that they take this issue seriously and they give it the time and attention that it deserves to make sure that the public has full confidence that the public monies are being well protected and not just misused as it happened in this particular case here.”

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Got a tip? Contact Amanda Fries at afries@delawareonline.com. Follow her on X at @mandy_fries. Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Stolen money at Delaware labor department prompts investigation calls