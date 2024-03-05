Why one Ohio congressional race is getting national attention ahead of March 19 primary

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, pictured during an October committee hearing, represents northwest Ohio as the longest-serving woman in Congress.

The longest-serving woman in Congress has represented northwest Ohio for over 40 years.

Republicans say it's time for Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Toledo Democrat, to pack her bags, and the March 19 primary will determine who takes her on in November. But the GOP contest has been rocked by a controversial candidate who lost to Kaptur in 2022 and questions of who is more loyal to former President Donald Trump.

The chaos left national GOP groups scrambling to stabilize Ohio's 9th Congressional District, one of their key targets for 2024. They breathed a sigh of relief last week when Kaptur's 2022 opponent, J.R. Majewski, said he will drop out of the primary after making offensive comments about Special Olympics athletes.

Still, the 9th District illustrates the problems Republicans can face while juggling different factions within their party.

"Once upon a time, Republicans were organized," said Justin Buchler, a political scientist at Case Western Reserve University. "That time passed long ago."

How J.R. Majewski shook up 9th Congressional District

Kaptur's seat came into play for Republicans in 2022, when Ohio lawmakers turned the reliably Democratic "snake on the lake" into a tossup during the mapmaking process. Despite the challenge, Kaptur defeated Majewski by 13 percentage points and won a 21st term in Congress.

Her victory can be attributed in part to the problems that dogged Majewski's campaign. The political newcomer first attracted attention for painting his lawn as a Trump banner and rapping in a MAGA music video. But he faced criticism for touting QAnon and traveling to the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The final nail in the coffin came after the Associated Press reported that Majewski misrepresented his military record, a charge he still disputes.

Majewski went back and forth over the 2024 primary. He announced his campaign last spring but dropped out after a month, citing his mother's health. He rejoined the race in October and racked up high-profile endorsements from Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Last month, however, Majewski ignited another firestorm when he compared Democrats on the internet to Special Olympics athletes and used an ablest slur. The Lucas County Republican Party voted to censure Majewski for "his reprehensible, insensitive, uncaring and inappropriate remarks," and he faced calls from other Republicans to drop out.

"It takes more than just painting a Trump sign in your yard to be a congressman," state Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery, said.

Politico reported early last week that Majewski was considering the move, but he vowed to keep running and accused the "Washington Establishment Machine" of working against him. Then he changed his mind again and announced Saturday that he's suspending his campaign.

"And to the FAKE NEWS, who incessantly spreads partisan bull----: President Trump did NOT ask me to get out of this race," Majewski said in a statement.

Majewski's name is still on the primary ballot. As of Monday, his campaign had not notified the Lucas County Board of Elections of his intention to drop out. Majewski must do that to ensure any votes for him aren't counted.

Former state Rep. Craig Riedel, middle, is running for the chance to take on Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio's 9th Congressional District.

GOP candidate faces questions about Trump loyalty

Republicans saw Majewski as their biggest problem in the 9th District, but he wasn't the only one.

Former state lawmaker Craig Riedel joined the 2024 contest after losing the 2022 primary between him, Majewski and state Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green. This time around, Riedel became the favorite among party leaders who believed he could compete in a general election against Kaptur.

Then audio of Riedel criticizing Trump surfaced in December.

"Donald Trump, he's a different person than me," Riedel said in an interview obtained by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. "I don't like the way he communicates. I think he is arrogant. I don't like the way he calls people names. I just don't think that's very becoming of a president."

Riedel endorsed Trump for president after the clip took off on social media, but the damage was already done. Rep. Max Miller, R-Rocky River, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, abandoned their support for Riedel. House Republicans recruited Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, fearing Riedel's comments could pave the way for a Majewski win.

Also running in the GOP primary is former Napoleon mayor Steve Lankenau.

"The OH-09 GOP primary has become a national embarrassment, and Republicans in Washington are lighting money on fire only for their preferred anti-abortion, anti-worker extremist to have the honor of losing next November," said Aidan Johnson, spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, speaks in favor of legislation to ban most abortions in Ohio ahead of the House vote in 2019.

Merrin, who was first appointed to the Ohio House in 2016, lost a bid for speaker last year to Jason Stephens. Although he entered the primary last, he picked up endorsements from U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Lucas County GOP. Johnson's nod comes with financial support from the Congressional Leadership Fund, which has reserved nearly $500,000 in ads for Merrin.

Merrin's campaign did not respond to multiple interview requests.

In an interview, Riedel reaffirmed his support for Trump and said the controversy over his comments is "water under the dam." He also contends he's the only candidate with enough resources to take on Kaptur this fall.

"It's critical for the Republican Party that we win this race because of the razor thin majority the Republican Party currently has," Riedel said. "I know there’s concern about what may happen this fall in the state of New York and other locations. That puts even more importance and emphasis on this race here."

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio 9th Congressional District primary creates chaos for Republicans