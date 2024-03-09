Why is the new Oklahoma County jail planned so close to our schools? | Letters

Oklahoma County commissioners recently picked a site at 1901 E Grand Blvd. near Del City to be the home of the new county jail.

Reconsider Oklahoma County jail sites

The debate over where to build the new Oklahoma County jail is well deserved. It is concerning to know that you might have to deal with a jail near your house, children’s school, work, place of worship or another location important to you. As a community, we need to remember that no matter where the jail is built, it will be in a location that is important to someone.

The Oklahoma County commissioners recently picked the site at 1901 E Grand Blvd. near Del City to be the home of the new jail. After listening to pushback from Del City leaders and area citizens, commissioners still voted to choose the location for the new jail.

Commissioners need to reconsider the other sites that remain on their list: near Reno Avenue and Exchange Avenue, SW 74 Street and Rockwell Avenue, and I-240 and Sunnylane Road.

We cannot continue to force unwanted facilities on communities.

The proposed jail location is now near schools, raising concerns for the safety of children in the area if inmates escape the jail. There also are financial concerns related to additional costs that the jail might incur for Del City as well as the potential impact on economic development and business in the area. While the jail site uses empty land, it is still near homes and schools.

From a city planning perspective, it’s easy to put the jail anywhere that has enough properly zoned land. But we have to remember that each location is home to someone. If you don’t want a jail next to your home or your kid’s school, chances are someone else doesn’t either.

Ultimately, the county commissioners need to reconsider the remaining sites before forcing the citizens of the Del City area to shoulder the weight of the new jail.

— Alison Holderbaum, Norman

We need more peace, not roads

Roads build and destroy communities. The bigger they are, the more they kill wildlife and peace as well as people. They dump toxins into streams, lakes and drinking water. Although we can't live without them, we can easily live with fewer of them. The noise alone of a major highway extends 4 miles wide. We need more peace, not less. We need small communities, little farms and the peacefulness that salves the soul of both human and wildlife alike. No one needs another turnpike as much as we all need the land it would destroy.

― Dr. Rita Miller-Eppich, Edmond

Every human has worth, Gov. Stitt

Dear Gov. Stitt,

I am heartbroken at the loss of a beautiful soul. Nex Benedict was just a 16-year-old kid, but the atmosphere at the school and in your state tolerated and even encouraged intolerance. Bullying led to beating.

What kind of "Christian kindness" does this represent … and what are the "grownups" in your state modeling for the next generation with their hate speech against LGBTQ people?!?

What would Jesus (who advocated for the leper, the prostitute, those society cast out) say about this "Christian morality." I believe in the worth of every human and am absolutely appalled at this hypocrisy — the same "Christian" people who quote the Bible against homosexually violate the Bible's prohibitions on pork, shellfish, tattoos and adultery!

I look to those in power, like you Gov. Stitt, to take a stand for goodness, not meanness; inclusiveness, not exclusion. I'm eager to hear you step up and speak out.

Will you extend your "pro-life" rhetoric to cover this child? Or are your words merely political posturing — your "Christianity" unrecognizable to the first Christian — Jesus, himself?

― Carol Simon Levin, Bedminster, New Jersey

Be superintendent, not dictator

To paraphrase Ryan Walters: “Ryan Walters has determined, once again, that parents don’t matter. He’s forgotten that his responsibility is to our kids, not his ego or political career. This is a man who has declared himself better than parents.” He is the superintendent, not dictator, of education. Banning "The Glass Castle" and "The Kite Runner?" This is a bridge, or book, too far. Has he read these books or has someone brought selected passages to his attention?

— J.A. Robison, Edmond

Become aware of climate impact

The phrase "fire season" is becoming irrelevant. As Ms. Aston’s article points out, the times of year when fires typically occur are expanding. Here in California, firefighters have offered that "fire season" is now all year. I want to commend The Oklahoman for including the reference to the contribution of climate change. Only when a critical mass of the population develops an appreciation of how serious global heating is can the political will emerge to ambitiously address climate change with carbon-fee-and-dividend, electrification and permit reform, all advocated by Citizens' Climate Lobby.

The Oklahoman owes it to their readers to inform them so that they can plan the time and attention to those issues that impact their lives and those of their loved ones. The photograph that accompanied a recent article looked like a hellscape. A picture is worth a thousand contacts with your legislators.

― Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach, California

Policy should be the duty of a school board; management the job of superintendent

The superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools recently resigned making the following statement: “School board members are meant to give visionary and policy direction to a district, not to direct day-to-day operations.”

While he’s right about what the best practices should be, he is wrong about what Oklahoma law requires.

The law makes every school district board directly responsible for each and every expenditure made by the district. It makes every local board responsible for hiring and firing each individual employee, even in districts the size of OKCPS.

Unfortunately it is Oklahoma law that requires the local district board members to involve themselves in the day-to-day operations of school. And, if they fail to do so, they, and not the superintendent are personally responsible for that failure.

Superintendent McDaniel is right the board should spend its time creating a vision for the district and establishing policy. However, too much time is spent on the minutiae of running the district. To make matters worse, the board members do not have the experience and knowledge about those very matters they are required to address. Those are the things the superintendent addresses on a daily basis and is trained and equipped to manage.

Oklahoma law has it backwards and needs to be changed. Place the responsibility where it is most appropriate. Policy should be the duty of the board; management should be the responsibility of the superintendent.

― Jim McGoodwin, Edmond

