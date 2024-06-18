‘We will find out why’: Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office, court documents shed new light on unusual abduction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has filed an arrest warrant in connection to an Edmond kidnapping case.

Police responded to the 17784 N. MacArthur on June 14 in reference to a woman being taken by gun point and placed in a vehicle.

Multiple witnesses told News 4 the suspects were holding weapons and wearing ski masks. Court documents say video from a local business were able to capture two Black males with long rifles.

A Kasey Alert was issued for a 43-year-old woman, Isabel Brown, who was kidnapped outside businesses but later found safe {KFOR}.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigators say the FBI were utilized to help obtain photos from victim Isabel Brown’s Tesla to help identify one of the suspects.

“Investigators were able to run that picture through facial recognition software and got a match,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III.

Documents say Kadarryus Caples was caught inside the Tesla without a mask and wearing clothing the victim had tied to a suspect and driver of the vehicle she was allegedly forced inside of.

Documents also note Brown had $250,000 in her vehicle at when the crime that was committed. She told investigators that money was taken and divided up among the suspects and another male suspect at a gas station.

News 4 asked Johnson if a victim carrying that amount of money in their vehicle is unusual.

“I will tell you that certainly does, you know, pique your interest as to why that happens,” said Johnson. “And through the investigatory process, we will find out why. But in this case, the individual was riding around with that much amount.”

Brown told investigators the suspects also CashApped $10,000 from her account to one of theirs.

Brown told authorities that, during her abduction, Caples also beat and choked her to the point she became unconscious.

Brown also said Caples held a gun to her head and threatened her life several times.

An unusual abduction ends with the woman unharmed

“I mean, there’s no life threatening injuries, you know, she’s still walking and talking, but it will never take away the trauma that she’s been through,” said Johnson.

Caples also allegedly asked her if she wanted to go to Arkansas and if anyone would pay a ransom to keep her alive.

Brown said she told him she could maybe get someone to pay the suspects $100,000 if they would just let her go.

Brown says she was also asked if she recognized any of the individuals, and she stated no.

Brown told investigators that the three suspects in the vehicle had very country accents.

Eventually, authorities said the suspects let Brown go, after an emergency alert was sent to Oklahomans statewide.

“These alert systems work out so well for us,” said Johnson.

Johnson attributed the success to positive relationships with the community who are communicating with law enforcement about potential crimes.

When asked if he could comment officially that this was not a hoax and actual kidnapping Johnson said investigators needed to figure everything out before they could give the public a better answer going forward.

“I’d hate to preemptively give you information that was not factual,” said Johnson.

Caples is wanted on multiple counts including burglary, kidnapping and assault.

Authorities were not able to say if Brown had shared other details about suspects that could lead to more arrests and how many people may be involved.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.