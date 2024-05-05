Why Ohio flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every public building and ground in Ohio will fly the state flag and American flag at half-staff on Sunday.

Governor Mike DeWine issued that all flags be lowered from sunrise until sunset on Sunday to honor the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. This is in accordance with an issued order from President Joe Biden.

This weekend, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is observing two days of tribute for firefighters that died in the line of duty over the past year. The annual memorial service is set to take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Maryland.

Click here for more details on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

