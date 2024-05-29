Why are North Jersey backyards suddenly covered in silk thread? This little bug is peaking

Like bungee jumpers dropping from the sky, inchworms suddenly took over North Jersey's backyards in May.

The lime green bugs were everywhere, dangling from silken threads and spinning acrobatically in an effort to lower themselves to the ground.

Also known as cankerworms or geometer caterpillars, the critters' tiny strands are the method they've evolved to make it from the tree canopy, where they chow down on leaves, to the ground, where they eventually morph into pupae and then adults.

Inchworms have left their calling-card silken threads dangling across North Jersey yards.

Residents of northern New Jersey are taking more notice this year because their numbers, and threads, have multiplied. Entomologists at the University of Minnesota Extension Service say inchworm populations go through a peak that typically lasts two to seven years. That's interspersed with a low-population period that can last 13 to 18 years.

What's an inchworm?

The bugs get their name for the way they "inch" along, alternately using front and back front legs in a way that makes them double over into a hunchback-like position before springing forward. Using first the rear two and then their front two sets of legs, they saunter forward in a push-pull motion.

There are actually two species of cankerworms, "spring" and "fall."

They both hatch at the same time, eat the same kind of trees and get from treetop to grass level the same way, via silken elevator. Once on the ground, both species burrow into the soil and enter the pupal stage.

There are some visual differences to the two species in their caterpillar form, if you want to get close enough to the crawlers to count legs or look at their coloring. But the main difference is how and when they morph from the leaf-eating stage into adults.

Life cycle of inchworms

The spring cankerworm spends the winter underground and emerges as an adult moth in early spring. Females can't fly but crawl up tree trunks where the flying males meet them. The females' fertilized eggs are deposited in cracks and under the scales of tree bark.

More: Bear incidents steady in NJ but on the rise in Sussex; most serious category declines

Fall cankerworms spend the summer underground and emerge as adults in late October, usually after a hard freeze. Their eggs are glued in clusters to small twigs and, shortly after, the adults die.

With both species, eggs hatch in late April to mid-May. The newly emerged fall worms spin a thread and the wind scatters them. The spring variety pretty much stays near where they were hatched.

The worms can become a nuisance for humans during that couple of weeks when, after they finish eating, they head to the ground, all at the same time. In large numbers, their threads as well as the crawling caterpillars on outdoor tables, doors, walks and walls can make for an unpleasant environment for some people.

Just ask anyone who's strolled through their yard recently and found themselves draped in inchworms' nearly invisible strands.

The stage of spinning and dropping to the ground usually lasts for a week to 10 days for both spring and fall species.

Are inchworms harmful?

Both species of cankerworm are partial to elm, apple and oak trees, but will eat from maples and some ornamental shrubs as well. Most trees can tolerate partial loss of leaves, but if whole trees are defoliated for two or more successive years, they could die or growth may be stunted.

If necessary, controlling their population by insecticide is best accomplished in the second week of feeding, when tree damage is minor and the caterpillars are still small (less than half an inch long), and when leaves have fully expanded. According to experts, that is the time when cankerworms and the early damage they do can be easily missed.

It's too late for this year, but if you've since noticed damage on your property, make a note to carefully check your trees and shrubs next spring for the first signs of small pinholes in newly emerging leaves.

If you need to treat for cankerworms, pesticides are best applied once the leaves are fully grown, which typically lines up with the second week of eating for the worms. The timing is important: Too early and the still-growing leaves won't be fully covered; too late and the treatment is less effective since there is less leaf surface for pesticides to cling to and be ingested by the bugs.

There are several effective pesticides, and it would be best to consult with a professional or get advice from the local county Rutgers cooperative extension office.

Email: bscruton@njherald.com Twitter/X: @brucescrutonNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Inchworms are covering NJ backyards in silk threads