Why is North Illinois Street barricaded in Belleville? How long will it be closed?

Commuters may have been surprised to see barricades closing off a large section of North Illinois Street through Swansea and Belleville Monday morning.

According to Jason Poole, Belleville’s director of public works, all lanes of Illinois 159 in both directions will be closed at North Douglas Avenue to accommodate work on the railroad tracks.

Attempts to reach Norfolk and Southern Railroad to get details of the work being performed and an estimate on how long the road will be closed were unsuccessful.

A representative of Warning Lites of Southern Illinois, the company contracted by the railroad to secure the tracks and install warning signs about the road closures, said generally that the crossing is “being improved and repaired” and that the road will be closed for four to five days.

The posted detour gives workers a wide berth, using only state routes. From the south, traffic is diverted from IL 159 east on IL 158 (South Belt), north on Green Mount Road, then back east on IL-161 to North Illinois Street.