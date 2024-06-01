Why a nonprofit will rappel down Chase Tower in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus nonprofit will rappel down a skyscraper in June, calling it “an extreme event for an extreme need.”

Gracehaven, a group that offers a safe house, case management and outreach to victims of child sex trafficking, has made plans for “Over the Edge.” On June 14, volunteers will scale 26 stories down Chase Tower, a skyscraper in downtown Columbus. The annual event also sees participants pledge to raise at least $1,250 each, and can accept donations towards their individual goal.

“Their money will mean giving a young person who has been victimized an opportunity to change the trajectory of their life … they can start healing and building the skill set so that they can be successful in a future placement, or back with their family or in a foster home situation,” said Developmental Director Vicky Thompson.

Thompson shared insight into Gracehaven’s work with NBC4, noting that the girls who find shelter there can be between the ages of 11 and 17. However, the average child sex victim in Ohio is 13.

“A lot of people think it’s like the movies “Taken” or “Sound of Freedom” where someone’s kidnapped,” Thompson said. “But actually, sadly, the majority of child victims of sex trafficking are being victimized by someone they know.”

Most of the children at Gracehaven were referred to the nonprofit by Franklin County Children Services, or by a court. They get an education, intense therapy and safety and security.

“We hear more about, ‘I was traded for to pay for my parents’ drug addiction’ or to help bring in money for the family, things like that,” Thompson said. “It is heartbreaking. It should break everyone’s heart.”

Registration is still open for “Over the Edge” as of Saturday, with Gracehaven reporting $197,670 out of its total event fundraising goal of $250,000. Anyone interested in rappelling for the cause can sign up on the nonprofit’s website.

