Why No One Has the Right to Refuse Services to LGBTQ People

Ever since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that gay people have the right to marry, those upset by this ruling have shifted their strategy from denying the right to limiting its enforcement.

Even if gay people have a right to marry, they argue, people also have the liberty to practice their religion as they wish. Accordingly, they claim, they cannot be forced to “aid or abet” those seeking to marry partners of the same sex.

This argument obviously has some persuasive power, for statutes that claim to protect religious liberty in this sense have recently been proposed in 26 states. Some have even been enacted. And just a few weeks ago, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case (Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission) that brings this supposed conflict between marriage equality and religious liberty to the fore.

In my view, however, characterizing what is going on here as presenting a conflict between marriage equality and religious liberty is incorrect.

To see why, it will be helpful to get familiar with some of the terms that political philosophers like myself use when we talk about liberties and rights.

Liberties vs. rights

Liberties give us the freedom to act, or to refuse to act, or even just to think in certain ways. But liberties do not always entail the freedom to do these things without any interference. For example, even though everyone has a liberty to open a lawful business, others can still interfere with that business by engaging in lawful competition.

Rights, in contrast, are stronger. They not only give us these freedoms, but they also protect these freedoms from any kind of interference. But not all liberties are protected by rights. When people talk about religious liberty, it is accordingly important to understand what kind of liberty they might mean. For it might not be a liberty that is protected from the kind of interference that is at issue in these cases.

Indeed, there are three very different kinds of liberty that might be at issue here.

Different kinds of liberty

First, there is “negative liberty.” This kind of liberty focuses on whether people are somehow restrained by other human agents (including the government) from doing what they would otherwise have the capacity to do. Laws that prohibit people from defrauding others, or from selling impure foods or unreasonably dangerous drugs or products, and yes, from discriminating against people on the basis of their race, gender, or sexual orientation, all interfere with liberty in this way.

Second, there is “positive liberty.” This is the ability to realize one’s true self, to live the kind of life one would voluntarily choose if one was fully informed and free to choose whatever form of life one might wish. This could be a religious life, a hedonistic life, or something else entirely.

Everyone embraces some conception of positive liberty. What is important here, however, is not the plan of life that one embraces, but that it is freely chosen and not imposed by outside forces.

Finally, there is “republican liberty,” or freedom from the arbitrary exercise of power by another. Being fired from your job without cause, for example, would be an arbitrary exercise of power and therefore an infringement of republican liberty.

More on negative and positive liberty

Although prohibiting people from refusing service to LGBT people is an infringement of negative liberty, this does not mean that such infringement is morally objectionable.

This is because the concept of negative liberty is not a theory about what we can or cannot do. It merely tells us that if someone interferes with our capacity to do something, this interference has to be justified in some manner. It does not tell us what might count as a justification or how strong this justification needs to be.

It is obvious, however, that a great deal of interference with negative liberty can be justified. Indeed, social order would be impossible if governments did not massively interfere with everyone’s negative liberty in many ways every day. All government regulation does this, including regulations that prevent murder and theft and breach of contract, which everyone supports.

The question, then, is whether rules that prohibit discrimination against LGBT people constitute a justified interference with the negative liberty of business owners, like many other kinds of government regulation do, or an unjustified one?