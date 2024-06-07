Why Nashville-area housing prices are poised to drop and how home buyers can benefit

The tide is turning for Nashville's prospective home buyers as inventory reaches the highest level since before the pandemic.

The Middle Tennessee housing market experienced a boost in available inventory at the end of May, growing to four months of available housing in the Greater Nashville region — meaning that, at the current pace of sales, it will take four months for everything listed to be sold.

More houses sitting on the market for longer is a good sign prices could be decreasing.

"This marks the highest inventory level we've seen since pre-pandemic times, providing buyers with more options and greater leverage in the current market," Greater Nashville Realtors President Kevin Wilson said.

With this rise in available housing, buyers have more choices and sellers face more pressure to lower asking prices.

There were 10,670 listed properties at the end of the month, up 14% from 9,314 active listings recorded in May 2022, according to Greater Nashville Realtors. The collected data accounts for nine Middle Tennessee counties, including Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Available properties by category, compared to 2023

Along with home listings, the May market data shows an increase in the median prices for single-family homes from $479,900 to almost $500,000 and for condos from $349,900 to $351,000.

The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 44 days.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville housing: Prices for the area set to benefit home buyers