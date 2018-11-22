Why NASA Is Investigating Elon Musk’s Marijuana Intake

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at a press conference where he announced the Japanese billionaire chosen by the company to fly around the moon, on September 17, 2018 in Hawthorne, California. More

When you work with NASA, smoking pot live on the air during a podcast might not be the best idea. That’s why it’s surprising that Elon Musk, regarded as one of the world’s brilliant minds, did exactly this with podcast host Joe Rogan.

Now, NASA is planning to launch a full-scale review of Musk’s SpaceX, according to Boy Genius Report.

If you’re flying high as a NASA associate, you’d better be doing it in a rocket.

NASA is now organizing a safety review of SpaceX, a private aerospace company founded by Musk. The review will involve hundreds of employees. NASA will interview people who work at SpaceX, because they want to completely audit the company culture.

Some might think this is a bit of an extreme reaction just because the founder of the company puffed a joint live on air with a professional comedian. Also, SpaceX is based in California where marijuana is legal for medical and recreational use.

