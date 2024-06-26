Why we must thank and remember all deployed American military service members

Today Americans serving in our Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force are deployed around the world.

Our all-volunteer military has just over one quarter million men and women overseas. 168,000 of these patriots are active duty forces.

The others are from our National Guard and Reserve units.

How do the troops feel about being remembered? Well, one young Marine recently shared her thoughts with me when she said, ”Sir, we are deployed in harm's way and Americans are at Walmart. They forget we are deployed.” That Marine hit the target.

Deployments mean service members miss moments of life

R.E.D. is an acronym that stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed.“ Its exact origin is not known but one popular clothing chain, started and owned by veterans, offers apparel with this slogan. It’s a popular seller too.

Amy Perez, Jacksonville community development director with Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.), places American flags at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville in honor of Memorial Day on Friday, May 28, 2021.

These deployments can last upward of three to four years. “Short“ deployments may last weeks or months. Most every deployment can take the military service member away from his or her family and friends. Being away from home means you miss the things Americans who don’t serve take for granted.

It is not uncommon for an expecting service member to be deployed. Often times they miss the birth of a child. They leave their spouses behind to handle all household tasks and the families finances too. They miss their parents, family birthdays and vacations. You miss those Friday night high school sporting rivalries, youth events at your place of worship, and the list of things missed goes on and on.

Here's how every-day citizens can uplift service members

So “Remember Everyone Deployed “is something that every American can do.

Elementary school students can and do send letters to military personnel deployed in time of war, unrest and peace.

Our churches, synagogues and mosques also step up and launch care packages and greeting cards as well. Military service organizations often launch community based efforts.

It is a fact that just 1% of Americans will serve in today’s National Guard, Reserves or Active Duty branches of our armed forces. It is also a fact that our nation's military struggles to meet their recruiting and retention goals.

Thomas Salas Freeman

That makes it even more important we thank those who serve, support them and “Remember Everyone Deployed “ around the world.

Thomas Salas Freeman of Williamson County, Tennessee, is a veteran and co-founder of Honor Our Veterans, a military service organization that advocates and supports veterans , military personnel, and their families. Reach him at tomfreeman44@yahoo.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Deployed military service members deserve support from civilians