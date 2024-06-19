Why is it so muggy outside? Here's the culprit

When you stepped outside during the current heat wave, you might have noticed a stifling, moist heat - particularly jarring if you were coming from an air-conditioned environment.

The culprit? An uncomfortably high dew point, the temperature at which water vapor turns into liquid water.

What is dew point?

Dew point can also be described as the temperature air must be cooled to reach a relative humidity of 100%, the point where the air can’t hold more water as vapor. The more water molecules in the air, the more sweat builds up and the more muggy the conditions.

On June 19, the dew point hit 75 degrees, which fits the “oppressive” criteria from the Weather Service. AccuWeather had an even higher dew point, at 78 degrees.

A higher dew point can lead to oppressive conditions, like the Rochester region experienced in a June 2024 heat wave.

In a May 30 interview, Scott Rochette, professor of meteorology and chair of the earth sciences department at SUNY Brockport, said dew points greater than 70 degrees are rare in this part of the country.

“Dew points, when they start approaching 75, it’s unbelievably humid,” Rochette said. “The sweat on your skin doesn’t evaporate nearly as well because the air is so close to saturation.”

Record-breaking dew points

In some parts of the world, the dew point can reach more extreme conditions. The highest dew point ever recorded was 95 degrees in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on July 8, 2003. The U.S. record is 90 degrees, which occurred at the New Orleans Naval Air Station on July 30, 1987 and Melbourne, Florida on July 12, 1987, according to the Weather Service.

Relative humidity vs. dew point

Relative humidity is the total amount of water vapor that can exist in the air at its current temperature, as a percentage. The dew point, however, is a measure of how much moisture is in the air, according to the Weather Service.

The air can hold more water vapor at warmer temperature, so lower relative humidity can still create muggier conditions than 100% humidity at a cool temperature as there will be more actual water vapor in the air.

Highs are expected in the 90s through Thursday before dipping to the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday and rising again to the upper 80s on Sunday, according to the Weather Service. Monday's high is currently expected to hover around 80 degrees. The normal high in Rochester in mid-June is in the upper 70s.

This story includes reporting by Democrat and Chronicle reporter Victoria Freile

