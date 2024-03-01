Why more than 350 groups are asking the Legislature to remove Ryan Walters from office

More than 350 organizations ― from both in and outside Oklahoma — that support LGBTQ+ rights sent a letter this week to leaders in the Oklahoma Legislature calling for the immediate removal of state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, saying his policies “disproportionately target and impact transgender, nonbinary, and gender expansive youth.”

The letter, posted on the website of GLAAD — which describes itself as a group that “works to ensure that the news media is accurately and fairly representing LGBTQ people in its reporting” — was organized by the Oklahoma-based LGBTQ+ group Freedom Oklahoma. It comes in the wake of the death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old Owasso student who identified as gender-expansive and used they/them pronouns. The case has drawn international attention.

Police are still investigating after Nex died earlier last month after suffering injuries in an altercation at Owasso High School. Although exact details of the fight are unclear, the teen's family and friends have said Nex was routinely bullied because of their gender identity. Medical examiners are still completing their investigation into what killed Nex, but police have said that an autopsy determined Nex did not die as a result of trauma. The family held a funeral service for the teen on Feb. 15.

The letter was addressed to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka; state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City; Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City; House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City; Senate Education Committee Chair Adam Pugh, R-Edmond; and House Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters looks over material at the February meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

In addition to calling for Walters’ removal, the letter asks the legislators “to begin an investigation” into the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which Walters leads, “to determine what actions and policies have led to a culture where rampant harassment of 2SLGBTQI+ students has been allowed to go unchecked.”

A spokesperson for McCall didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Munson said the House Democratic caucus has been vocal about investigating and impeaching Walters since he took office last year.

"Unfortunately, just as we predicted, the situation has further worsened," Munson said. "Mental health crisis lines have received a disturbing influx in calls since Benedict’s death. This is a direct result of the State Board of Education and the state superintendent’s harmful rhetoric surrounding LGBTQ+ people.

"We cannot tolerate this blatant hatred and terrorizing in Oklahoma. When you discriminate against some Oklahomans, you discriminate against all Oklahomans. Many aspects of the State Board of Education need investigation, but right now, there is one common denominator creating consistent harm, and that is the state superintendent. It is not a coincidence that violence and pain toward minority communities has only snowballed under his leadership.”

Treat said he'd received the letter, but noted the Senate has no say in impeachment, since that process would begin with a vote in the House of Representatives. Because the Senate could potentially serve as a court in that situation, he said needed to remain silent on the matter. Floyd said the Democratic caucus in the Senate has "very strong concerns, and I think with the tragedy in Owasso a few weeks ago, it's front and center again. A lot of people are becoming more engaged. ... We have some serious issues with the state Department of Education."

Walters says he won't bend to 'woke political game' as letter says he's responsible for 'fostering a culture of violence'

In a statement, Walters called the letter “a standard tactic of the radical left and they will stop at nothing to destroy the country and our state. Their woke desperate political game has led them to exploit the death of a young Oklahoman. I will never stop fighting, I will not play woke gender games, and I will not back down to a woke mob.”

On its website, GLAAD said the letter also was signed by a handful of “notable public figures,” including singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth, who’s from Broken Arrow, which like Owasso is a suburb of Tulsa.

The letter said, “Walters is responsible for fostering a culture of violence and hate against the 2SLGBTQI+ community in Oklahoma schools. Just a month ago, he passed an emergency rule to prevent an Oklahoma teen who was fearful of being bullied from changing his gender on school files. He called for the firing of a principal who performed in drag on weekends, which led to violent threats against the educator.”

In December, the state Board of Education, led by Walters, finalized rules that would prohibit school districts and local schools from altering sex or gender designations in past student records without the board’s authorization, an action that already has drawn a lawsuit. He also called for the firing of a former principal in the Western Heights Public Schools district who worked during his personal time as a drag queen. The Western Heights school board accepted that principal’s resignation in February.

The letter cites the appointment by Walters of Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the conservative “Libs of TikTok” social media account, to state Education Department’s Library Media Advisory Committee, as an example of how Walters “shows a willful rejection of his duty to protect the health and welfare of the children in Oklahoma’s public schools and instead has created an environment that allows for hostility and harm for youth like Nex.”

“In the weeks following Nex’s death, numerous youths have come forward to detail the rampant harassment of Oklahoma’s 2SLGBTQI+ students by peers, teachers, and administrators,” the letter said. “We are outraged that a climate of hate and bigotry has been not only allowed to thrive, but encouraged by the person who is responsible for education in the state of Oklahoma. State officials must be held accountable for bringing the politics of hate into Oklahoma’s schools and making our most vulnerable youth pay the price.”

Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, noted that Walters and the state Board of Education last week passed a slew of administrative rules changes, including one that eliminated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs from Oklahoma’s public school system.

“It's yet another example that not only is Walters out of touch with the needs of Oklahoma students, teachers and families, but he is willing to continue his work to make public schools in Oklahoma hostile for 2SLGBTQ+ and BIPOC students, no matter the cost,” McAfee said. “All Oklahoma students deserve the safety to show up and learn as their full selves, and that is not possible so long as Ryan Walters is allowed to remain in his position.”

