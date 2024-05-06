Why are military ships docked at Miami’s cruise port? Take a look at Fleet Week scene

The ships are here. The sailors are here. Let the tours and the fun begin.

What does Fleet Week look like? The event, new to Miami after a three-decade run in Fort Lauderdale, introduced itself to the public.

Let’s go to the scene of Fleet Week in Miami for a closer look at the opening festivities:

THE SAILORS

Sailors salute as they board the USS Bataan during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

A naval sailor salutes as she leaves the USS Bataan during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Erick Washington, religious program specialist, looks out at the bay and downtown Miami from the flight deck of the USS Bataan during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

THE DIGNITARIES

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talks to Chief Derik Bowen, Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Miami, before the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Carlos Del Toro, United States Secretary of the Navy, speaks during the opening day of Fleet Week with the assault ship USS Bataan behind him on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

THE SHIPS

Erick Washington, religious program specialist, walks across the flight deck of the USS Bataan during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Two members of a heavy marine helicopter squadron walk across the flight deck of the USS Bataan in front of the Miami skyline during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Membres of the United States Marine Corps walk in front of the USS Bataan during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Members of a heavy marine helicopter squadron talk outside the CH-53K super stallion helicopter during the opening day of Fleet Week on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.

Members of a heavy marine helicopter squadron wait for people to view the CH-53K super stallion helicopter during the opening day of Fleet Week on the flight deck of the USS Bataan (LHD-5) on Monday, May 6, 2024, at Norwegian Cruise Lines Terminal in PortMiami.