Why you might see a drone flying in Battle Creek in the coming days

A drone image taken from the City of Battle Creek's Public Works building at 150 S. Kendall St.

BATTLE CREEK — Residents might notice a drone flying in the Cereal City in the coming days.

The city's Public Works team has announced it will be deploying a small drone to gather video of roads where construction projects are proposed this year. Staff plan to fly the drone over proposed construction areas from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Friday through March 22.

Staff will use a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) that can take video. They will always staff a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed pilot and at least one spotter/observer while operating the drone, and they will not maintain flights over people or moving vehicles, city officials said in a news release.

The areas they plan to fly over include:

Road rehabilitation (mill and resurface) Capital Avenue SW – Rebecca Road to Van Buren Street Phase 1 – Van Buren to Dickman Road Phase 2 – Dickman to Columbia Avenue Phase 3 – Columbia to Rebecca

City chip seal (Urbandale) Broadway Boulevard – Morgan Avenue to Bedford Road Cedar Avenue North – Morgan to Kellogg Street Kellogg Street – Lamora Avenue to Bedford Mason Avenue North – Morgan to Michigan Avenue Morgan Avenue – Mason Avenue to Bedford Spaulding Avenue West – Mason to Bedford Taylor Avenue – Lamora to Sigel Street Woodlawn Avenue North – Morgan to Michigan

Chip seal – state street treatment program Hamblin Avenue – Washington Avenue to Division Street Helmer Road – Gethings Road to Columbia Avenue Kendall Street – Dickman Road (M-96) to Michigan Avenue Territorial Road – Helmer to Capital Avenue SW

Road rehabilitation – mill and pave 20 th Street – Columbia Avenue to Goguac Street

Local road rehabilitation (neighborhood east of Riverside Drive) Cambridge Drive – Morningside Drive to Greenridge Road All of Chapel Hill Drive Doverdale Lane Enlow Court Glencroft Lane Greenridge Road Knollwood Drive Meadow Drive – east of Riverside, to Morningside All of Morningside Drive Timberlane Drive

Local road rehabilitation Hickory Lane – West Minges Road to end Wealthy Avenue – West Minges Road to end



Residents are asked to not interfere with the drone. Public Works staff plan to use the drone going forward to inspect construction projects and, occasionally, city infrastructure.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Public Works will use drone to view project areas