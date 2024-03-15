Why you might see a drone flying in Battle Creek in the coming days
BATTLE CREEK — Residents might notice a drone flying in the Cereal City in the coming days.
The city's Public Works team has announced it will be deploying a small drone to gather video of roads where construction projects are proposed this year. Staff plan to fly the drone over proposed construction areas from 1 to 4 p.m. starting Friday through March 22.
Staff will use a small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) that can take video. They will always staff a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed pilot and at least one spotter/observer while operating the drone, and they will not maintain flights over people or moving vehicles, city officials said in a news release.
The areas they plan to fly over include:
Road rehabilitation (mill and resurface)
Capital Avenue SW – Rebecca Road to Van Buren Street
Phase 1 – Van Buren to Dickman Road
Phase 2 – Dickman to Columbia Avenue
Phase 3 – Columbia to Rebecca
City chip seal (Urbandale)
Broadway Boulevard – Morgan Avenue to Bedford Road
Cedar Avenue North – Morgan to Kellogg Street
Kellogg Street – Lamora Avenue to Bedford
Mason Avenue North – Morgan to Michigan Avenue
Morgan Avenue – Mason Avenue to Bedford
Spaulding Avenue West – Mason to Bedford
Taylor Avenue – Lamora to Sigel Street
Woodlawn Avenue North – Morgan to Michigan
Chip seal – state street treatment program
Hamblin Avenue – Washington Avenue to Division Street
Helmer Road – Gethings Road to Columbia Avenue
Kendall Street – Dickman Road (M-96) to Michigan Avenue
Territorial Road – Helmer to Capital Avenue SW
Road rehabilitation – mill and pave
20th Street – Columbia Avenue to Goguac Street
Local road rehabilitation (neighborhood east of Riverside Drive)
Cambridge Drive – Morningside Drive to Greenridge Road
All of Chapel Hill Drive
Doverdale Lane
Enlow Court
Glencroft Lane
Greenridge Road
Knollwood Drive
Meadow Drive – east of Riverside, to Morningside
All of Morningside Drive
Timberlane Drive
Local road rehabilitation
Hickory Lane – West Minges Road to end
Wealthy Avenue – West Minges Road to end
Residents are asked to not interfere with the drone. Public Works staff plan to use the drone going forward to inspect construction projects and, occasionally, city infrastructure.
Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com
This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Public Works will use drone to view project areas