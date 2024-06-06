Why is MGT screaming at Dr. Fauci? Can we ever debate with civility again? | Mike Kelly

Maybe it was inevitable that Dr. Anthony Fauci would face some tough questions when he stepped before a House committee this week trying to assess the COVID-19 crisis that killed more than a million Americans. But what emerged in an especially telling moment on Capitol Hill was not so much a measured inquiry with insightful answers but a verbal beat-down that seemed better suited to the “mean girls” table at a middle school cafeteria.

Perhaps even worse, no one was really shocked by what happened.

Anyone who maintains even a passing interest in politics now knows that the prospect of finding a reasoned, respectful debate over policy is akin to bringing back the now-extinct Bachman’s warbler bird in Florida and the flat pig-toe mussel in Alabama. From professional sports and college lectures to the halls of Congress, with a trillion or so social media posts in between, America has lost its ability to talk respectfully to itself.

Fauci, the 83-year-old retired immunologist who helped guide federal anti-COVID policy for the Trump and Biden administrations, was called before a House Select sub-committee probing the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and what lessons might be learned for the future.

He was asked the understandable and expected questions about mask wearing and school lockdowns. All serious issues. All still in need of examination as America tries to prepare for what scientists predict will be another viral pandemic of some sort in the coming years.

Then came the “questions” from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican known more for angry spats than actual policy.

Greene blamed Fauci for such “invasive” policies as the mask regulations and school closings. No surprise there. Greene is a leading voice among those in America who believe it was wrong to accept such standard, anti-viral medical precautions as wearing protective masks and imposing quarantines. But for this hearing, Greene took her rhetorical attacks to new level. She refused to refer to Fauci by his professional title of “doctor.”

“Do you think that’s appropriate? Do the American people deserve to be abused like that, Mr. Fauci, because you’re not ‘Dr.,’ you’re ‘Mr. Fauci’,” she said, before announcing, “No, I don’t need your answer.”

In case you wondered, Greene is not a doctor.

Before her election to Congress in 2020, she was known mostly for running a cross-fit gym and for promoting false conspiracies — notably that federal authorities were involved in mass shootings and that the 9/11 attacks were a hoax. She also denies that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

'The world is getting angrier'

Greene is not merely just another quirky maverick, however. She's worse. She's emblematic of a much deeper change in America. Simply put: Far too many people seem overtly ticked off. Greene seems to wake up angry each morning and go to bed each night spouting the same venom.

“The world is getting angrier,” Psychology Today magazine reported in May. In April, even that famously neutral community institution, the Kiwanis Club, concluded in its online magazine that anger now seems normalized with the nation so “addicted to divisiveness’ that “it becomes part of identity.”

If that’s the case, no one should be surprised that Greene is now a centerpiece of the nation’s politics. She is the poster child for American anger.

America has never been perfect at what political scientists might describe as public dialogue. America is not just the home of the brave; it’s the land of free speech, protected by the First Amendment — with plenty of moments when discussions have turned into shouting matches or worse. Anyone who doubts this should peek at the news coverage of President Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s who was depicted as a monkey. And, of course, let's not forget the Civil War.

But something is now broken. The standards of how our nation talks to itself have clearly slipped. Put another way: the guardrails have fallen apart. What took place when Fauci sat down in that Congressional hearing room this week was just the latest reminder. There are plenty of other examples.

May 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Consider the none-too-subtle racial taunts directed at Caitlin Clark, the female professional basketball star who happens to be white.

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee, no stranger to dumb statements along the lines of Greene, announced recently that Clark was a “white [expletive]” and targeted by Black players because of her race.

Maybe Clark has been targeted. Who knows? Certainly, ESPN’s respected analyst Stephen Smith, who happens to be Black, said some non-white female players may be “jealous” of the media attention Clark has received.

The point here is that assessing Clark's treatment is worthy of a legitimate debate. But calling Clark a “white [expletive]” has steered an otherwise important discussion about women’s sports and race into yet another media circus act.

Mike Kelly: What have we learned from Trump's trial? He's counting on America to roll with him

And what about reaction to Donald Trump's conviction as a felon?

But if the fiasco surrounding Clark is a circus, consider what is taking place on right-wing social media sites in the way of former President Donald Trump’s conviction last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a scheme to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

An analysis in the American Prospect by Rick Perlstein, the journalist and historian who has been described by Politico as "a chronicler extraordinaire of modern conservatism,” found that the reaction to Trump’s guilty verdict was tinged with threats of violence. Is anyone surprised?

One social media commentator, cited by Perlstein, called the verdict “the date the leftist devils chose civil war for this nation.” Another wrote: "After the DA, the corrupt judge, and the corrupt jury (and all others involved) are found guilty of treason and sentenced to hang, I want to buy a ticket to the event." Yet another, using a reference to the ammunition for AR-15 assault rifles, predicted that “elections will be conducted using 5.56mm voting machines."

That's just a sampling of what can easily be reeled in by simply casting a line into the social media cesspool. Lost in this deluge of invective is the question of how the verbal anger will affect the nation as it approaches the most consequential presidential election in decades.

Free speech can be mean; like it or not

As Greene finished her “mean girls” putdown of Fauci the other day on Capitol Hill, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who is the committee’s progressive voice, asked: “Just in terms of the rules of decorum, are we allowed to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don’t want him to be a doctor?”

In parliamentary terms, the question was meant as a “point of order” — meaning that the committee chair should respond.

Greene cut in first.

“That man does not deserve to have a license,” said Greene, the former cross-fit trainer, of a man who actually has a medical degree and a solid career. “As a matter of fact, it should be revoked, and he belongs in jail.”

To his credit, the committee chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, an Ohio Republican who happens to be a physician and was praised in 2017 after tending to Rep. Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who was shot and wounded while practicing for a Congressional baseball game, intervened.

But maybe Wenstrup was too polite.

He referred to Greene as “the gentlelady” — the gender opposite of “gentleman” that is the common reference in Congressional dialogue — and asked her to “suspend” and refer to Fauci as a doctor. He then urged the rest of the committee members to be “mindful of their remarks.”

Let’s just say that Greene did not get the gentle message of mindfulness.

She again said she would refuse to refer to Fauci as a doctor. She added that Fauci was “not respected” and guilty of “crimes against humanity” — in her opinion, anyway. She offered no evidence.

“You belong in prison,” she said.

So welcome to America. Free speech is protected here — even if it’s wrong.

Mike Kelly is an award-winning columnist for NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, as well as the author of three critically acclaimed nonfiction books and a podcast and documentary film producer.

