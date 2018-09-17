Why Meghan Markle Is Throwing Her Support Behind a Charity Cookbook

Titled "Together Our Community Cookbook," it gathers 50 recipes from around the world.

Meghan Markle has thrown her support behind a charity cookbook benefitting victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

In a video released Monday highlighting the project, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen cooking with a group of women who came together to feed the many affected by the deadly fire that killed 71 people in June of last year.

To help keep the community kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre open, Markle pushed for the charity cookbook to raise money.

"I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen; it is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together," Markle writes in the forward of the book.

“Melding cultural identities under a shared roof ... creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy — in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy — something we can all relate to,” Markle added.

Titled "Together Our Community Cookbook," it gathers 50 recipes from across the world to celebrate "the power of cooking to bring communities together."

