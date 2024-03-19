Why Mark Stoops hired Bush Hamdan, other takeaways from first UK football spring practice

The eyes of Big Blue Nation are firmly pointed toward Pittsburgh and the Kentucky basketball team’s first NCAA Tournament game Thursday, but Mark Stoops and the football Wildcats have also opened spring practice this week.

The annual March focus on basketball is probably a positive for Stoops and company this year as the team can focus on installing new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan’s scheme and break in a host of high-profile transfers without additional outside scrutiny, but there are still lessons to be learned about the 2024 squad.

Here are three takeaways from Stoops’ news conference after the first spring practice.

Why Mark Stoops hired Bush Hamdan

Stoops’ comments Tuesday were his first chance to field questions from local reporters since the hire of Hamdan as offensive coordinator in February. There were expected mistakes in the first day of installing Hamdan’s offense, but Stoops walked away feeling vindicated in his choice to replace Liam Coen, who returned to the NFL after his second one-season stint leading UK’s offense.

“Those pro elements are in there, but he has been in college. ... He’s gone through that with the way to expedite the play calls, the way to get plays off quicker and still have the creativity of we want to be able to run and play-action pass,” Stoops said. “... I think it’s important to keep that balance. With me, I’ve said it for, what, 12 years now: It starts with being physical and being able to run the ball. I don’t think that’s much different in the NFL. Certainly there are teams that throw the ball exceptionally well with very dynamic players and may be better at one or the other, but I think for us and you look at the top of college football, there’s usually very good balance.”

Stoops said he was pleased with the way Hamdan has quickly connected with UK’s players, using winter meetings and walkthroughs to start spring practice on the right foot. Throughout his 20-minute news conference, Stoops stressed the importance of streamlining UK’s offensive play-calling process in order to operate with a faster tempo and run more plays per game.

Hamdan’s extensive college experience should help in that area while still maintaining many of the same pro-style concepts Coen’s offense was built around and have helped UK attract top transfer quarterbacks in recent years.

That college background also makes it less likely Hamdan is looking to jump to the NFL like Coen did twice from Kentucky.

“I think I like the academic side of things,” Hamdan recently told the Herald-Leader. “I really do. There’s been opportunities since (his 2017 stint with the Atlanta Falcons) to get back to the NFL. For me, there’s just something about the camaraderie, the development of the college game.

“Even with as crazy as it’s gotten to with the transfer portal and whatnot, I just think now more than ever you are relying directly on somebody at a much faster rate. So in a lot of ways if you think one of your big skills is establishing trust and communication and development early in the process, it’s needed now more than ever. So, I just think that’s where my heart is. I do enjoy being in college towns. That’s where I’m at with it.”

Kentucky offensive line short-handed for spring practice

Shortly before hiring Hamdan, Stoops decided to jump at the opportunity to lure offensive line coach Eric Wolford back to Lexington from Alabama when legendary Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired. At Kentucky, Wolford will coach a unit that returns four starters from the 2023 season, but at least one of the leading contenders to start at right tackle will not participate in spring practice.

Former USC transfer Courtland Ford, who served as Jeremy Flax’s primary backup at right tackle last season, will not practice this spring, Stoops confirmed without elaborating on the injury that has sidelined Ford. With Ford out, Tennessee transfer Gerald Mincey looks likely to take the majority of the first-team reps at the position. Redshirt freshman Malachi Wood is another option there.

“The size and experience that (Mincey) has really helps us right away,” Stoops said. “Just with him alone, the experience that he has.”

Stoops acknowledged Ford is not the only player who will miss parts or most of spring practice due to injury or rehabilitation from offseason surgery, but he declined to specify which other players are currently unavailable.

More responsibility for one Kentucky football assistant coach

The raise awarded to defensive backs coach Chris Collins in February has come with a new title too. Collins will now serve as UK’s co-defensive coordinator.

Stoops stressed that defensive coordinator Brad White’s duties have not changed, but Collins will take on a larger role in the defensive meetings rooms, particularly in preparing the passing defense.

“Have already seen a lot of that growth — or I wouldn’t have promoted him — from Chris,” Stoops said, pointing to the example of former UK defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, who left UK for a prominent spot on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan coaching staff and this winter followed Harbaugh to the NFL. “He needs to take that and run and have some more responsibility. That’s what guys are looking for in their career, more responsibility when you’re a position coach.”

In February, Collins signed a two-year contract extension that included a $75,000 raise for the 2024 season. Last season, Collins, who primarily coaches UK’s cornerbacks, oversaw breakout seasons from SEC interceptions leader Maxwell Hairston and early NFL draft entrant Andru Phillips. Collins previously coached cornerback Carrington Valentine at UK before he went on to start 12 games as a rookie for the Green Bay Packers last season.

“Coach Collins knows what he’s doing,” Phillips said during his NFL combine news conference in February. “Being around him for three years, he’s impressive. He knows what he’s talking about, and at the same time, he’s a great teacher within the game. Each year, he’s prepared me more and more to get to this stage. It’s going to trickle down to the young guys. He’s bringing a good culture to Kentucky in that DB room.”

Mark Stoops opened his 12th spring practice as Kentucky football’s coach on Tuesday.

What you need to know about UK football spring practice: new faces, position battles and more

‘I have never fit the norm.’ How unique background led Bush Hamdan to Kentucky football.

What Georgia NFL draft hopefuls expect from Brock Vandagriff, Jamon Dumas-Johnson at UK

‘He has big things ahead of him.’ NFL draft hopefuls see promise in Kentucky OC Bush Hamdan.

Why UK’s top NFL draft prospect is confident in Brad White’s defense, future of secondary