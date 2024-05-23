Why are there so many bear sightings now in Asheville, Western NC? Here are some bear facts

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission has made some extra bear safety suggestions for Western North Carolina residents as bear activity in the area increases for the season.

The commission said in a news release that bear-related calls to its Wildlife Helpline increase throughout the spring and summer, peaking from late April through August. There are a few simple reasons for this.

“Bears are emerging from their winter dens during spring and becoming more active,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Wildlife Commission’s game mammals and surveys supervisor and bear expert. “Mother bears have emerged from their den with their cubs, 1-year-old bears are leaving their family group and roaming to find a new home, and, with breeding season just around the corner, male bears are starting to travel extensively searching for mates.”

The overall increase in bear activity for the season isn't the only explanation for the increase in sightings. Here's the commission's explanation, plus a guide on black bears and bear safety.

Why are there so many bear sightings right now?

Black bear sighting in west NC

As natural food resources are more limited during the spring than in summer and fall, the amount of bear activity is further increased as bears seek out food after winter hibernation. Bears eat broadleaf plants and insects during early spring, but they also "actively seek out and use any abundant food source they can find," which the Wildlife Commission said includes unsecured trash cans and bird feeders.

N.C.'s bear population has grown significantly over the past half-century. Residential footprint has also expanded, meaning that bears and humans have shared more and more territory over the years. Unfortunately, this can also mean that bears become bolder and less wary of nearby humans as they grow accustomed to consuming outdoor pet food, table scraps, garbage and birdseed.

"It’s imperative for the public to never feed a bear whether intentionally or inadvertently, as it will cause it to become habituated to people and alter its natural behavior,” said Olfenbuttel.

Is a black bear aggressive?

Black bears are not naturally aggressive toward humans, but will attack when cornered or to defend food and, perhaps most importantly, cubs, the Wildlife Commission says.

Bear cubs are usually born during the mother's hibernation, generally in January or early February, emerging with their mothers around late March or early April. Cubs remain with their mothers for about 18 months, or until she mates again.

So, while there isn't an exact metric for measuring when black bears are most aggressive, it's worth keeping in mind that bear sightings seem to peak between late April and August, and many bears will be accompanied by cubs and searching for food sources during that period of time.

Black bear safety program BearWise also reminds the public that mother bears aren't necessarily aggressive, as bear cubs generally climb trees when they feel threatened. If you encounter a bear with cubs, BearWise suggests staying calm and giving the mother plenty of room, even if her cubs are in a tree.

Are black bears dangerous?

Black bear sighting in west NC

The Wildlife Commission’s BearWise coordinator Ashley Hobbs says that, while black bears are not inherently dangerous and are rarely aggressive toward people, the public should do their part to reduce the potential for conflicts.

Black bear safety program BearWise recommendations include:

Never feed or approach bears.

Secure food, garbage and recycling.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and store grills and smokers.

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

How fast can black bears move?

Though they may not look it, black bears are quick and agile. They can sprint up to 35 miles per hour and climb 100 feet up a tree in 30 seconds.

How big are black bears?

According to BearWise, the record weight for a black bear is over 800 pounds. Male black bears generally weigh between 130 and 500 pounds, while females are smaller at around 90 to 350 pounds.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

