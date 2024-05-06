Why Manitowoc is serious about keeping grass clippings out of streets and using chemicals sparingly on yards

Keeping your grass clipped can help minimize your tick presence.

MANITOWOC – The City of Manitowoc has a few reminders for residents as the warming weather triggers the need for lawn care: keep grass clippings out of the streets, and use herbicide and fertilizer sparingly.

A news release from the Manitowoc Department of Public Infrastructure states city ordinances make it unlawful to deposit grass clippings and other yard waste in city streets.

Grass clippings and yard debris can cost the city tax dollars if swept up by street sweepers and sent to the landfill, or it can end up in storm sewers, which ultimately leads to Lake Michigan and other local waterways.

Excessive grass clippings can cause water to grow cloudy and reduce the quality of the water.

Grass clippings can also plug storm pipes, which causes flooding during rain events.

Local waterways are also harmed by chemicals and weed killers, which are one of the main causes of green algae.

In a separate news release, the following tips were shared about the use of fertilizers and herbicides:

Get a soil test so you know if your lawn needs more nutrients.

Mulch to keep the lawn healthy, so that it can out-compete weeds for light, nutrients and water.

If you do fertilize, do it in the fall and sweep up fertilizer that falls in the street and sidewalk. Fertilizers in the street end up in the lake.

When applying herbicides, follow the directions on the label. Post notices on your lawn so others are aware of them and can avoid the area. Many people are highly sensitive to lawn chemicals and need to avoid these areas.

