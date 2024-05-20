Why is Lucky’s Donut House in Fresno closing?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno donut shop will be closing in one week after operating for more than 30 years in the Central Valley.

According to a statement released by the business on Sunday, Lucky’s Donut House located at 3216 North West Avenue in Fresno will be closing on Memorial Day, May 27. The operators say the property owner issued a 60-day eviction notice, without notifying the shop owners about an appeals process.

The statement adds that the donut house’s owners were not informed about the proposal to demolish Lucky’s Donut House when a letter was sent by the City of Fresno’s Planning Commission about proposed changes. The changes included building a gas station where the store was already located, meaning it would have to be demolished if the plan went ahead.

The City of Fresno has been contacted for comment in response.

According to the statement, the donut shop is family-owned and traces its history back to when the Taing family from Cambodia arrived in the United States from a refugee camp in Thailand in 1981. After settling in Fresno after a decade, with the help and support from friends and relatives, they were able to achieve the American dream by owning a business.

The owners of Lucky’s Donut House say they are working on finding a new location.

