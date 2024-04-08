Why Louisville was named one of the best cities to move to in 2024

There's a reason Louisville has been called Possibility City.

Its lower housing costs, breadth of job opportunities and growing tourism industry have made it a community worth watching. And now, it's been named one of the best cities to move to in 2024.

That designation comes from Forbes, which analyzed cities based on crime rates, cost of living, air quality and more.

At the top of the list is Omaha, Nebraska, while Louisville ranks seventh, just below Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to the data, Louisville has the eighth lowest median housing costs of cities studied, at $1,060 per month. And it ranks 15th for lowest crime rate, at 37 cases per 1,000 residents.

Louisville's housing costs — especially for renters — have increased significantly in recent years, with Apartment List reporting a 3.5% increase in the city's average rent between April 2023 and April 2024, but still fall well below those of much larger metros, including a median of $2,087 in Seattle and $1,748 in Denver, according to Forbes.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Forbes names Louisville one of the best cities to move to in 2024