Why Lindsay Clancy's murder case is back in court today

BROCKTON − The lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, who is charged with killing her three young children in 2023, will be back in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

The conference at Brockton Superior Court is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 28.

Reddington and prosecutors will meet to review the status of the case. It comes after a hearing in March, during which Reddington said he needed to go through what he described of an extensive amount of materials in the case.

Clancy is being held without bail at Tewksbury Hospital. She has waived her appearance at the hearings since her September 2023 indictment. She is likely to continue doing so, as she suffered debilitating nerve damage the night of her children's deaths, Jan. 24, 2023.

Lindsay Clancy is arraigned in a hospital room.

Clancy accused of strangling her 3 young children

Prosecutors say Clancy, a former nurse, had a a deliberate plan to get her husband out of the house. They say she strangled her children and then took a phone call from her husband, Patrick. This was after she sent him to a Kingston CVS and before he picked up dinner in North Plymouth.

Unsealed search warrants and other documents detailed that Clancy kept journals of her prescriptions for depression as well her feelings in general.

Among those entries were references to self-harm as well as expressions of wanting to harm her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Cora and Dawson died in the home. Callan was still alive when paramedics found him severely injured the night of the murders. He died at Children's Hospital a short time later.

Clancy is charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation.

Kevin Reddington is the attorney defending Lindsay Clancy.

The chief medical examiner said the children died of asphyxia. Exercise bands were used to strangle them, authorities said. Bands were collected from the home, according to police records.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Case of Lindsay Clancy, accused in death of 3 kids, is back in court