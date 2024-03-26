Why Lindsay Clancy's case is back in court. She is charged with murdering her 3 kids

BROCKTON − The lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, charged in the deaths of her three young children in 2023, will be back in court Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing at Brockton Superior Court on March 26 will allow the Duxbury mom's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, and prosecutors to continue discussing what evidence will be presented and shared in the case.

This is the first court date since Superior Court Judge William Sullivan approved prosecutors' request to obtain a DNA sample from Clancy in January

Clancy has waived her appearance, as she is paralyzed from the waist down after going out a second-floor window in her bedroom on Jan. 24, 2023. She remains at Tewksbury Hospital.

Clancy accused of strangling her 3 young children

Prosecutors say Clancy, a former nurse, strangled her children Jan. 24 and then took a phone call from her husband, Patrick, after she sent him to a Kingston CVS and before he picked up dinner in North Plymouth in what prosecutors say was a deliberate plan to get him out of the house.

Before her October arraignment, unsealed search warrants and other documents detailed how Clancy kept journals of her prescriptions for depression as well her feelings in general.

Among those entries were references to self harm as well as expressions of wanting to harm her children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. She is charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation.

The chief medical examiner said the children died of asphyxia. Exercise bands were used to strangle them, authorities said. Bands were collected from the home, according to police records.

Patrick Clancy told police he felt his wife had been put on too many medications. Some can worsen depression symptoms to the point where suicidal thoughts might occur.

"Lindsay had the worst side effects possible" from the medications, he told police.

