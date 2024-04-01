Why Levittown beheading suspect Justin Mohn will not be in court this week on murder charges

A preliminary hearing set for Tuesday has been canceled for the Levittown man accused of killing his father, decapitating him and calling for the violent overthrow of the federal government in a YouTube video.

Justin Mohn was scheduled to appear at the Bucks County Justice Center on the long list of charges against him in the Jan. 30 murder of his 68-year-old father, Michael Mohn, in their Levittown home.

Here is what we know about the hearing delay and the case against the 32-year-old Middletown man.

Why was the hearing for Justin Mohn delayed?

The defense team for Mohn requested a continuance, which was granted, according to Bucks County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Manuel Gamiz. No reason was given for the delay, which is not unusual. The hearing will be rescheduled, but there is not a new date yet, according to the DA's office.

Where is Justin Mohn now?

Mohn remains incarcerated without bail in the Bucks County Corrections Center in Doylestown, according to VineLink.

What crimes is Justin Mohn charged with

First-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, two counts of possession of an instrument of crime, three counts of felony terrorism, robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats, defiant trespassing.

What authorities allege happened on Jan. 30, 2024 in Levittown

Mohn is accused of shooting, killing then decapitating his father in the family’s Upper Orchard Drive home before recording a 14-minute video he posted on YouTube where he displayed his father’s severed head.

In the video, Mohn identified himself as“commander of America's national network of militias and called for the killing of all federal workers and ordered his followers to seize control of all federal law enforcement offices and federal courthouses.

After allegedly murdering his father, Mohn stole his father’s car and drove to the Army National Guard Training Center in Fort Indiantown Gap where he was apprehended.

Authorities said Mohn claimed he went to the military base in an effort to mobilize the Pennsylvania National Guard to raise arms against the federal government and convince Gov. Josh Shapiro to “join forces” with him.

Authorities allege Mohn had a flash drive containing photos of federal buildings and instructions that appear to show how to make explosive devices. He also had a loaded 9 mm handgun that he purchased the day before, police said.

Mohn allegedly shot his father before decapitating him.

