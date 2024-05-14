Why is land being cleared at Daytona Beach International Airport? We've got the answer

DAYTONA BEACH ― Land is currently being cleared on what was previously an unused grass field along the northside of the Bellevue Avenue Extension at Daytona Beach International Airport.

What's it all about?

It's a project to prepare some of the hundreds of acres of unused land the airport owns south of its runways and taxiways for potential future aviation/airline-related commercial development, according to Cyrus Callum, Volusia County's director of economic and aviation resources.

"We are bringing approximately 54 acres up to be shovel-ready for development opportunities," said Callum, whose department includes the airport.

A construction worker prepares to flag traffic to halt to let construction vehicles cross the Bellevue Avenue Extension at Daytona Beach International Airport on Friday, May 10, 2024. The airport is clearing 54 acres along the north side of the road, south of the control tower, for future aviation/airline-related commercial development, thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Where is the site located?

The site of the currently unnamed project is located where the Bellevue Avenue Extension bends south and east, directly east of Daytona International Speedway, south of the airport's control tower.

It's also located just east of the new five-story Amazon robotics fulfillment center that is nearing completion and is expected to open later this year.

While the project site is on the north side of the Bellevue Avenue Extension, a portion of land is also being cleared on the south side to provide storm-water runoff "to create more developable land on the actual parcel," said Callum.

Land is being cleared along the north side of the Bellevue Avenue Extension at Daytona Beach International Airport east of Daytona International Speedway (visible in the distance) on Friday, May 10, 2024. The 54 acres, which previously was just a grass field, is being prepared for future aviation/airline-related commercial development, thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Who is the general contractor?

Halifax Paving Inc.

Who is the land being cleared for?

The airport does not have actual tenants lined up yet for the project, but "We've been approached by a number of interested developers," said Callum.

The airport plans to soon issue a "request for proposals" to help it evaluate the "highest and best use," he added.

Does the airport have a preference?

Yes, said Callum, who added, "I want it to be an aeronautical service provider ... like a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility (for aircraft), hangars and facilities like that.

"We are meeting with eight airlines in a couple of weeks to explore a number of opportunities."

Could it lead to airline service to new destinations?

Possibly.

"My vision is to market for a maintenance or cargo facility, which will ultimately support new (passenger) carriers," said Callum. "They (the new facilities) will also bring down the costs to operate the airport, which also makes it attractive for air service development."

Cyrus Callum, Volusia County's director of aviation and economic resources, points out the future site of the planned Amazon robotics fulfillment center directly south of Daytona Beach International Airport and Daytona International Speedway on Dec. 3, 2021.

How is the project being funded?

The project is being paid for out of a $5 million grant the airport received in 2021 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The money was specifically designated to be used for the development of airport land, according to Callum.

Runway edge lighting project also underway

The site work for the anticipated future commercial development is happening while another separately funded construction project is underway at the airport: the replacement of the primary runway's existing incandescent lights with LED lights.

The project began May 6 and is expected to take 30 days to complete.

"The runway edge lighting project has a relatively short construction period, but will have long-lasting positive impacts for airport safety," said Airport Director Karen Feaster in a news release. "This upgrade will vastly enhance airfield safety and reliability while concurrently reducing the required labor hours to maintain the current system."

The Federal Aviation Administration is footing 90% of the lighting project's costs. The remaining 10% is coming from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The closure of the airport's main runway during construction is causing a temporary change in flight patterns with an increase in north-south flight traffic.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Why is land being cleared at Daytona airport? We've got the answer