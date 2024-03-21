Why Killingly changed its mind about leaving Northeast District Department of Health

The Town of Killingly has decided not to leave the Northeast District Department of Health (NDDH).

The department provides a variety of health services, such as food service regulations and plans for public health emergencies as well as prevention programs that address topics such as obesity, heart health and rabies. The department serves Brooklyn, Canterbury, Eastford, Hampton, Killingly, Plainfield, Pomfret, Putnam, Sterling, Thompson, Union and Woodstock.

Killingly paid $150,807 to NDDH for fiscal 2024, which runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Killingly Town Manager Mary Calorio wrote a letter to Lana Salisbury, chairperson of the NDDH Board of Directors, regarding the Killingly Town Council’s decision to withdraw from the district effective July 1, 2024.

“We have to, basically, give six months notice by state statute,” Calorio said.

Several areas of concern prompted the town to begin the process of leaving NDDH.

Why Killingly wanted to leave NDDH

One area of concern was the low rate of inspection at food establishments.

“NDDH had an inspection rate last year of below 15% of required inspections. This is throughout the region,” Calorio said in early January. “They have brought that rate up to just under 25% for the current year. But that rate is unacceptably low.”

Calorio said another area of concern was the department’s plan review and inspection for septic systems and wells, which caused some projects to be held up for over six months.

Why Killingly rescinded its withdrawal

Calorio said the town rescinded its withdrawal, as NDDH has been responsive to their concerns. In addition, the State Department of Health told the NDDH they would assist them until they get a new director on the condition that the five towns that withdrew remain in the district for at least one year.

The five towns that withdrew from NDDH were Canterbury, Hampton, Killingly, Plainfield and Putnam. In response to the towns' dissatisfaction with the management at NDDH, the NDDH Board of Directors voted not to renew Director of Health Sue Starkey's contract when her term ended in January.

Patrick McCormack, director of health for the Uncas Health District, has been serving as acting director of NDDH until the State Department of Health supplies an interim director. This package from the State Department of Health was offered in exchange for the five towns rescinding their withdrawal, which all five have done.

“By all the towns rescinding, it allowed NDDH to get the additional assistance that they really needed from the state during this transition period,” Calorio said. “We felt that would be beneficial to the organization as well as the region.”

Jim Vannoy arrives this week to serve as interim director of health for NDDH. He has worked for more than 30 years in the environmental and occupational health field and served as section chief for environmental health for the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

"His advice on ways to improve our service and repair our relationship with our towns is most welcome," Salisbury said in regards to Vannoy. "Jim will also assist with the search for a new permanent director, a process which is already underway."

Where things stand now for Killingly

Killingly notified the NDDH Board of Directors regarding its decision not to withdraw via email Feb. 22.

The board asked Calorio if she would participate as a member of the interview panel for the new director position and she accepted. Calorio said at the Killingly Town Council meeting on March 12 that she anticipates that process will begin in a few weeks.

